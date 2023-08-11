South Warrnambool's Rosie Pickles is elated to have team captain Matilda Ryan return to lead the Roosters out in Sunday's Western Victoria Female Football League grand final.
Ryan, who sat out of the Roosters' 40-point qualifying final win against Horsham on July 30, said it had been hard to watch from the sidelines but had full confidence in her team to get the job done.
"It wasn't a diagnosed concussion but it was enough to make me hesitant to play," the hard-ball midfielder said. "We decided it was better for me to take the week off - I knew the girls had it.
"And they did, they smashed it."
The pair is excited by the challenge of stopping reigning premier Hamilton Kangaroos in Sunday's decider at Reid Oval.
With the Roos' underdogs in last year's premiership triumph, they will again utilise the moniker in a bid to upset an unbeaten Roosters side.
"We know they're (Hamilton) going to come, so we're expecting to play good, hard footy," Pickles, a hard-running winger, said.
The Roosters, who are seeking their first premiership since 2019, have extra motivation after falling to the Roos in last year's preliminary final.
Ryan credited a strong pre-season under new coach Chris Meade for setting the side up for success, along with consistent numbers on the park.
"We've had this mindset that we can play anyone, anywhere," Ryan said. "We just want to play footy and we've been playing really good footy the whole time."
The grand final is the pair's first opportunity to fight for a senior women's flag.
Ryan, 21, and Pickles, 19, played together in the Roosters' 2019 under 18 flag, which Ryan co-captained, while Pickles celebrated a second junior flag in the club's 2022 win.
Pickles, a former GWV Rebel, said she was relishing her first season of women's football, crediting the club's culture for making it a fun and enjoyable place to be.
The pair is hoping to see a strong turnout at Sunday's grand final and is jumping at the chance to play at Reid Oval.
"Hopefully we see a lot of red in the crowd," Ryan said. "It's good to have that support, it makes so much difference."
