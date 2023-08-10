South Warrnambool under 18 co-captain Maggie Johnstone believes her teammates will thrive off the "fight" in Sunday's grand final, as the club vies for a rare three-peat.
The Roosters line up in their third straight Western Victoria Female Football League grand final, having won the 2019 and 2022 deciders, while finishing unbeaten in 2021 without the opportunity to play for a premiership due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ryan Jones-coached Roosters will arguably go in favourites against Terang Mortlake following a flawless 2023 record.
Leading the charge for the Roosters are co-captains Johnstone and Ruby Couch, along with vice captain Hannah Rooke.
The experienced trio were key players in last year's premiership side, with Johnstone, 16, earning best-on-ground honours in the grand final win over Warrnambool.
The Roosters, the yardstick of the competition since 2019, easily accounted for Horsham by 53 points in their qualifying final on July 30 to earn a two-week freshen-up before the Reid Oval-hosted decider.
Couch, a hard-running nifty in-and-under midfielder, said the Roosters were focused on building up their energy leading into Sunday's game, with "vibes and intensity high" among the group.
"We're pumped," Couch, 17, said. "I think the intensity was really high (at training) and all the girls are excited to get out on the field and give it a red-hot crack."
Johnstone, a hard-working wing who can create opportunities forward, said her team embraced "the fight" of the contest but would respect a motivated Bloods team which will adopt the "underdog" tag and play like it has nothing to lose.
"I think they'll really bring the energy, the intensity, but we really thrive off that," Johnstone said.
Rooke, 18, praised her teammates' hard work throughout the 2023 season to maintain a level-head and improve despite the "high" of winning last season's flag.
"It just shows how many girls are still passionate to have success and get the best out of each other," she said.
With several of its 2022 team moving on to senior football this year, opportunity has arisen for first-year under 18 players such as Ruby Walters-McCosker, who stepped up from under 14s, and Scarlett O'Donnell, in her first year of football, to play key roles for the team.
Couch said players lining up in their first grand final were admittedly nervous but believed everyone would settle once at the ground on Sunday.
Johnstone said they would look to "rev the girls up" and "have the tunes pumping (in the rooms)".
The three Roosters are embracing their first season in established leadership roles.
"We kind of bounce ideas off each other, and it's good to have multiple girls leading the group," Johnstone said. "And Jonesy's been a great help, implementing the ideas we've got as a group."
Rooke, a left-foot defender who can push into the midfield, said her goal as vice captain was to support Couch and Johnstone in any way she could, while crediting multiple leaders with the squad irrespective of titles.
Couch said the Roosters' GWV Rebels players, such as Johnstone and Yezza Hawkins, had lifted the team's standards by bringing their experiences and knowledge back to the program.
"Ultimately we're making a better team from it because all our skills are lifting," she said.
The trio is all multi-sport athletes, with Johnstone playing netball at South, Couch splitting her time between football, netball and cricket, and Rooke also a talented cricketer.
Johnstone believed their different sports complemented each other, with themes such as teamwork and fitness vital to all their endeavours.
Rooke described her football as a positive outlet from her cricket pursuits and Year 12 studies at Warrnambool College.
Couch, who is also in Year 12 at Emmanuel College, said it was fantastic to see opportunities rise for girls in sport.
"It's so good for the region to have a girls' football competition, girls' cricket, netball - it's just allowing female sport to develop and allow for higher levels for people to be able to play," she said.
South Warrnambool is vying to bring two premiership flags back to Friendly Societies' Park on Sunday, with its senior women competing in a grand final following the under 18 decider.
"It's really good for the club to have not just one, but two female teams into the grand final to show just how strong the talent is coming through (here)," Couch said.
