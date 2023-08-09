Young people across regional Victoria have the chance to swap their older cars for a safer vehicle as part of an initiative to drive down the road toll and reduce crashes.
Under the Unsafe2safe Program drivers aged 18-25 can express their interest to receive a $5000 subsidy towards buying a safer vehicle.
Already up to 120 young Victorians have purchased safer, modern and more reliable cars.
The trial aims to replace 1000 vehicles that are over 16 years old for more modern vehicles that have safety features to help prevent crashes - such as lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking systems.
Roads and road safety minister Melissa Horne said young drivers were at the greatest risk of being involved in a crash in their first years of solo driving.
"Young regional Victorians driving older cars are 15 times more likely to be killed in crashes compared with the state average," Ms Horne said.
"We know costs can be a real barrier when it comes to buying your first car. The $5000 subsidy will go a long way in helping young people buy safer cars on the market and ensure they prioritise safety over budget."
Of the 84 drivers who have died on Victorian roads this year, 14 were between 18-25 years old.
Head of Road Safety Victoria Marcelo Vidales said it was doing "everything possible" to reduce road trauma.
"The Unsafe2safe program is just one of the ways we're addressing safety issues faced by young drivers aimed to lower the risk of them being hurt or killed on our roads," Mr Vidales said.
The program is part of Victoria's Road Safety Action Plan under the Victorian Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030, which focuses on groups that are over-represented in road trauma.
Participants who complete the Vehicle Safety Basics course through the VicRoads e-learning portal will be given priority access to the program.
Expressions of interest close on August 27, 2023. For more information on eligibility and to apply, visit engage.vic.gov.au/unsafe2safe
