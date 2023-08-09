The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Regional Victorians have chance to replace old cars with newer, safer models

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 10 2023 - 7:32am, first published August 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young regional Victorians driving older cars are 15 times more likely to be killed in crashes compared with the state average.
Young regional Victorians driving older cars are 15 times more likely to be killed in crashes compared with the state average.

Young people across regional Victoria have the chance to swap their older cars for a safer vehicle as part of an initiative to drive down the road toll and reduce crashes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.