Warrnambool and District league round 18: Live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of final home-and-away round of the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season.
With the top five confirmed in both the senior football and netball ranks, clubs should either be aiming to get primed for finals, or build momentum into their 2024 campaigns.
South Rovers and Dennington's footballers are playing for seventh on the ladder at Mack Oval, while Panmure can't afford to drop its home game against Timboon, with a top three finish on the line.
Kolora-Noorat could pounce on the top three and double chance with a win against Allansford and a Panmure loss, while Merrivale is looking to cap off an undefeated football season but face a stern test from top five side Russells Creek.
Meanwhile, top spot is still very much in play on the netball courts, with ladder leaders Nirranda needing a win against Old Collegians at home to keep Merrivale at bay.
Third-placed Panmure needs a similar result against finals bound Timboon Demons to keep Kolora-Noorat from upstaging it for a top-three position.
Follow the latest updates below:
