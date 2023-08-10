TERANG Mortlake will regain five top-line players for its must-win clash against Warrnambool on Saturday.
The fifth-placed Bloods have picked key defender Alex Moloney, who has returned from an overseas trip, Hugh Porter, Dylan Jones, Lachlan Wareham and Scott Carlin for the match at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval.
Carlin - a former VFL-listed player - is a dynamic half-back who can run through the midfield.
He hasn't featured since round three and will provide a spark to a side wrestling with form woes as it looks to shore up its finals berth.
Jack Lehmann, Jordan Harris, Ned Roberts, Tyler Vickers and Connor Cardwell are the Bloods' outs.
Warrnambool has made three changes, bringing in GWV Rebel Reggie Mast, Liam Bidmade and Ryan Warfe.
Jordan Foott and Jiah Cawthorn, who debuted in the split round, will miss through injury and teenager Jaiden Wells was omitted.
Ladder-leader South Warrnambool will regain AFL draft hopeful Luamon Lual for a rare game for his home club.
The dynamic half-back, who has represented Vic Country and GWV Rebels this year, will run out against North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield on Saturday.
Roosters coach Mat Battistello said Lual's availability was "exciting" for the club.
Fellow AFL draft contender George Stevens won't play for South Warrnambool, instead called up to VFL side Geelong.
Key forward Sam Kelly (hamstring tightness) is injured and will miss for South Warrnambool.
North Warrnambool Eagles have added Luke Wines and Luke Kenna (groin) for Seb Shiells (omitted) and Isaac Owen (unavailable).
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said Wines, who has been in the Northern Territory, was now available for every game.
Second-placed Koroit has lost two of its goal-kicking options with Tom Couch (unavailable) and Talor Byrne (under 16s) going out of the side to face Hamilton Kangaroos.
Couch is an assistant coach with AFLW club Carlton and has to attend a Blues' practice game while Byrne, still only 15, will return to his junior team for its finals campaign.
The Saints' under 16 team finished atop the ladder and had the first week of the final series off.
They face South Warrnambool in a second semi-final at Bushfield on Sunday with Byrne - one of the competition's hard in-and-under players - crucial to Koroit's chances of booking a grand final ticket.
Taylor McKenry and Tom Hines are also out of the Koroit team.
GWV Rebels-listed Connor Byrne and Mitch Lloyd will bolster the Saints' attack while the experienced Jayden Whitehead and Tim Martin also return.
Camperdown has named two teenage debutants, adding wingman Wilba Cheeseman and defender Brock Stephens.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn said the pair had been "knocking on the door for a while".
"It's good reward," he said.
"Both use the ball well and have good footy smarts."
The Magpies will be without improved midfielder Zach Sinnott for the remainder of the season.
Sinnott has a strained ACL and bone bruising in his knee which carries a three-to-four week recovery period.
Swayn said it was a better-than-expected diagnosis.
Hugh Gordon is unavailable to face Portland and Devon Coates was omitted while Sam Gordon (soreness) and Brayden Draffin (illness) return to the Magpies' line-up.
The Tigers have brought in Blake Schwarz for the omitted Sam Peck.
Port Fairy, which is playing to keep its season alive, made one change, bringing in Sam Lee for James Duncan.
South Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles
South Warrnambool
B: S.Thompson, I.Thomas, P.Anderson
HB: H.Lee, L.Lual, J.Mugavin
C: D.Nicholson, B.Beks, J.Henderson
HF: N.Thompson, J.Dye
F: S.Beks, W.White, R.Henderson
R: O.Bridgewater, M.McCluggage, L.Youl
Int: F.Wilkinson, C.Gallichan, J.Hawkins, J.Saunders, J.Maher
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: B.Mugavin, R.Scoble, L.Kenna
HB: B.Jenkinson, J.Lewis, J.Johnstone
C: C.Grundy, D.Bermingham, J.Grundy
HF: L.Wines, T.Batten, F.Jones
F: C.McKinnon, D.Parish, A.Noske
R: J.Bermingham, J.Bermingham, A.Wines
Int: T.Keast, M.Wines, J.O'Brien, F.Timms
Cobden v Port Fairy
Cobden
B: N.Mounsey, S.Thow, Z.Green
HB: T.Anderson, C.Koroneos, J.Fowler
C: H.Herschell, P.Smith, L.Darcy
HF: T.Roberts, J.Hammond, J.Williamson
F: M.Koroneos, B.Mahoney, T.Spokes
R: D.Watson, P.Pekin, B.Berry
Int: R.Mcvilly, J.Hickey, A.Rosolin, T.Darcy
Emg: B.McGlade, M.Clarke, G.Rooke
Port Fairy
B: A.Mcmeel, M.Staude, I.Martin
HB: C.Harwood, M.Sully, J.hopper
C: S.Lucardie, K.Mercovich, M.Ryan
HF: D.Gunning, J.Duncan, O.Pollock
F: K.Smith, J.Rowan, J.Forrest
R: T.Macilwain, W.Goudie, L.Gunning
Int: Z.McKenna, J.Bartlett, S.Robinson, O.Myers
Hamilton Kangaroos v Koroit
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: J.Jennings, W.Povey, M.McMeel
HB: T.Morris, C.Pither, L.Barnes
C: A.Kissel, E.Knight, R.Sigley
HF: C.Alexander, J.hawker, J.Hickey
F: D.Russell, L.Uebergang, H.Cook
R: B.Hicks, C.Whyte, B.Thomas
Int: H.McGinley, H.Douglas, L.Urquhart, B.Baker
Koroit Saints
B: W.Petersen, K.Moloney, F.Robb
HB: D.Mooney, J.Block, T.Baulch
C: L.Hoy, J.Lloyd, M.Petersen
HF: P.O'Sullivan, M.Bradley, C.Nagorcka
F: J.Neave, D.McCutcheon, W.Couch
R: J.McCosh, T.Martin, C.O'Donnell
Int: M.Lloyd, C.Byrne, J.Whitehead
Terang Mortlake v Warrnambool
Terang Mortlake
B: H.Porter, G.Bourke, A.Moloney
HB: S.Mclean, J.Arundell, S.Crawley
C: R.Buck, I.Kenna
HF: M.Baxter, D.Jones, K.Johnstone
F: W.Kain, B.Reid, H.Roberts
R: M.Arundell, R.Tanner, R.Hutchins
Int: D.Hobbs, W.Rosas, L.McConnell
Warrnambool
B: M.Sell, N.Hooker, J.Chittick
HB: O.Opperman, F.Radley, S.Cowling
C: R.Warfe, D.Graham, S.Niklaus
HF: E.Boyd, A.Sztynda, R.Mast
F: J.Bell, J.Turland, J.Turland
R: M.Bidmade, D.McCorkell, R.Jansen van beek
Int: L.Bidmade, S.Lampton, C.Moncrieff, W.Lord
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
