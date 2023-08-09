The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Kathryn Mitchell named in javelin team for World Athletics titles

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 9 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathryn Mitchell has been named yet again in Australia's world championship team. Picture by Getty Images
Kathryn Mitchell has been named yet again in Australia's world championship team. Picture by Getty Images

Kathryn Mitchell has made a remarkable comeback in time for the World Athletics Championships, with recent form seeing her selected for the javelin throw for the titles in Budapest between August 19 and 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.