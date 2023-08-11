Spacious, modern and ready for you

Some of our House of the Week's best features for this edition are "it's spacious living areas, build quality and location," said agency director Lucas Wilson.
That's just for starters. There's also the "northerly rear yard and living area aspect, and the room upstairs which can be a huge fifth bedroom, a great studio, retreat, rumpus room, or work-from-home setup, with views and natural light capitalising on its northerly aspect," he continued.
Circling back to that detail Lucas mentioned about the location, "the 808 square-metre flat block is located in a popular North Warrnambool estate, backing on to Kings College, and also handy to Warrnambool College.
"The area is very family-oriented, close to the bus route along Balmoral Road, with walking tracks and playgrounds nearby, and Centro or Gateway shopping centres very accessible."
Putting some numbers on just how generous the floorplan's size is, "the property is over 31 squares of living area."
In metric it's about 289 square metres. And since this is spread over two stories there's still plenty of room outdoors on the aforementioned 808 square metre block for the gardens, lawns, shed and driveway.
As such, "the property would be ideal for a family."
Constructed using a rendered brick facade, the house "was built in 2005 by quality local builder Designer Built Homes," Lucas noted.
Since then, "there is a newly-replaced ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling unit, plus a split-system upstairs."
The main bedroom comes off the entrance hallway and it has a large ensuite and a walk-in-robe.
Meanwhile the other three bedrooms each have a built-in-robe.
That entrance hallway also leads to the central living area, with a formal dining area over to the left, and a large formal lounge on the right.
The large open-plan kitchen, meals and living area is at the northern end of the home, and this leads you out to the undercover patio and the enclosed rear yard.
For convenience, the double garage at the front has a remote-controlled door along with direct internal access to the home.
Some other interesting or handy features include the floating timber flooring, the walk-in pantry, and a ducted vacuum system.
