The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool's Ollie Harris immerses himself in American IMG Academy's basketball program

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
August 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Ollie Harris lines up a free throw during his time at the IMG Academy in America. Picture supplied
Warrnambool's Ollie Harris lines up a free throw during his time at the IMG Academy in America. Picture supplied

BUDDING basketballer Ollie Harris is using a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to elevate his game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.