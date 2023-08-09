Domestic violence service announces new permanent leader

Warrnambool domestic violence service Emma House has announced its first permanent CEO in more than 12 months as it prepares to be absorbed by a larger Geelong-based centre.
Helen Bolton, the chief executive officer of the Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre, will assume the same role at Emma House from August 17.
It's part of the transition of Emma House to the SAFV Centre, which the two organisations agreed on in December last year following four months of consultation.
Ms Bolton takes over the position from outgoing Acting CEO Sue Finucane.
Emma House has not had a permanent leader since June 2022 when former chief executive Cindee Richardson left the role just eight weeks after relocating from Canada for the job.
Her position was filled by Emma House's then principal lawyer Sulaika Dhanapala, who held the acting position for about four months until her resignation in November.
The position was then filled by Ms Finucane, a former chairperson of the Barwon Area Integrated Family Violence Committee.
The Emma House board told The Standard at the time it was not seeking a permanent CEO as it looked to its members for their support of the merger which was is "in the best interests of the organisation and community".
The Standard last year reported Emma House had been experiencing internal issues following the leadership resignations and amid bullying claims made by Ms Richardson.
On Wednesday, August 9, Ms Finucane said Emma House staff were doing an incredible job.
"We are so grateful for the work they do in supporting women and children in our community," she said.
The Emma House board and staff, along with the SAFV Centre, expressed in a media release their deep gratitude to Ms Finucane who had supported the service through the transition period.
"Emma House and the SAFV Centre are in a strong position with excellent leadership and management across Geelong, Wimmera and Warrnambool," the statement said.
"The two organisations have worked closely together in creating a sustainable partnership, strengthening organisational infrastructure and ensuring a viable future by being stronger together.
"The Emma House board were insightful in seeking this partnership and have provided robust governance for the organisation and are committed to supporting the needs of our community."
Two Emma House board members, Simone Renyard and Sophie O'Keeffe, have joined the SAFV Centre board.
Emma House chairperson Sue Kelly and the SAFV Centre chair Renee Fiolet said they were delighted with Ms Bolton's appointment as she leads the Warrnambool organisation through the final stages of the merger.
"Helen and her team have actively supported Emma House for the last nine months and are well known by staff and community organisations in the south-west," they said in a joint statement.
"The transition of Emma House to the SAFV Centre has been highly collaborative with a focus on creating a strong and sustainable future for family violence services across the south-west, with robust governance, trauma-informed client services and cohesive leadership."
The transfer of Emma House to the SAFV Centre will be completed by mid-October, with planning and support well underway to ensure a smooth transition for staff, clients and the community.
The Warrnambool organisation will be wound up as an incorporated association and will be under the incorporation of the SAFV Centre, however will remain locally known as Emma House.
From July 1 both Victoria Legal Aid and the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing provided approval and commenced negotiating funding and service agreements with the SAFV Centre.
Emma House is open for family violence support 1800 366 238. You can also call the South West Orange door for assistance on 1800 271 180. Advice for men about family violence can be accessed from No to Violence 1300 766 491.
If you are in immediate danger, please call triple-000.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
