The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Port Campbell's Beryl Garrow, 94, volunteers at Tops Timboon Op Shop

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
August 9 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beryl Garrow, 94, has volunteered at the Tops Timboon Op Shop since its inception 11 years ago. She stands in the store holding a decorated mug. Picture by Sean McKenna
Beryl Garrow, 94, has volunteered at the Tops Timboon Op Shop since its inception 11 years ago. She stands in the store holding a decorated mug. Picture by Sean McKenna

At 94, Beryl Garrow has a more active social calendar than in her younger years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.