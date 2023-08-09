At 94, Beryl Garrow has a more active social calendar than in her younger years.
She starts her week off with church on Sunday morning, indoor bowls at the Timboon Senior Citizens on a Monday and has a day of rest on Tuesday.
Her entire week is set around Wednesdays so she can volunteer at the Tops Timboon Op Shop for two hours in the afternoon.
She drives from her home in Port Campbell for a spot of shopping and lunch, then finishes her day off at the op shop.
Ms Garrow has been with the op shop since its inception 11 years ago.
"It makes me feel good and I'm doing that for the community," she said.
"I've been coming every week, I don't think I've ever been away on a holiday or anything like that - I've never been sick.
"When I get a doctor's appointment now, I'll say 'not on a Wednesday, any day except a Wednesday'."
Ms Garrow said volunteering helped fill in time since her husband died 20 years ago.
She is so dedicated to the store she takes donations home to wash or repair.
The volunteer also brings flowers and plants she has grown into the store to sell.
The remainder of her week is taken up with participating in the Timboon and District Healthcare Service's social support group and volunteering with the Heytesbury District Historical Society.
She also enjoys spending time in her garden or cooking.
Ms Garrow was born in Melbourne, growing up with a sister and brother.
At 21, she met an air force soldier, Peter, who she married.
Before becoming a housewife and mother to two sons, Ray and Ken, she worked at a department store in Melbourne.
The family moved to Port Campbell more than 40 years ago for a tree change.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
