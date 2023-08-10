A business case into a new art gallery on the Civic Green to house Warrnambool's $12 million collection is likely to be completed by the end of the year.
While the business case gets under way, city councillors have unanimously adopted a new policy to guide the future of the collection which has outgrown the gallery.
An initial feasibility study put a $41 million price tag on a new art gallery on the current site - a design that would have an architectural feature with a "wow factor" that attracts tourist like The Cube at the McLaren Vale winery in South Australia.
That same study also put a $40 million price tag on a gallery at Cannon Hill, but a business case for that site found the costs would blow out to more than $70 million.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the new business case had a focus on assessing whether the existing site could feasibly support a new gallery that met contemporary standards.
"It will include high-level concepts, indicative costs and potential return-on-investment data," he said.
"Public consultation would take place after this business assessment is completed, which is likely to be before the end of the year."
The initial vision for keeping the art gallery in the CBD included a "crystal box" feature to draw in tourists and add something to the Civic Green location which had "limited wow factor".
The architectural feature would also serve as a solar power providing object during the day and by night glow from within using a light installation commissioned by an artist, the report says.
It could also serve as a function space or wine bar.
The site would also have a large LED screen on the front as "a contemporary idea of a lighthouse" and allow digital artworks and messaging.
It is unclear whether any of these ideas would be included in the new business case.
At its August meeting, councillors voted through a new policy for the future management and development of the gallery's collection - something Cr Vicki Jellie said was essential for the substantial collection of works.
"This policy will review the gallery's approach to its collection with a contemporary and future-focused vision," she said.
Cr Jellie said there would be an increased focused on underrepresented artists including First Nations peoples, women, culturally diverse artists and other groups who were not always recognised.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the gallery was a very important custodian of Aboriginal artefacts which it must preserve, display and conserve, and the policy was something the council needed to keep on top of.
The council allocates $15,000 a year to acquire works.
