New policy for Warrnambool art collection as business case starts

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 12:00pm
A business case will be done on the art gallery this year while the council has adopted a new policy for its $12 million collection.
A business case into a new art gallery on the Civic Green to house Warrnambool's $12 million collection is likely to be completed by the end of the year.

