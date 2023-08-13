MP Roma Britnell has urged south-west residents to sign a petition overturning a ban on gas connections in new homes.
Ms Britnell said natural gas was much cleaner than coal-fired electricity.
"It makes no environmental sense," she said.
"It makes no economic sense. It takes away your choice.
"That's why a Victorian Liberal Government will end Labor's ban on natural gas."
The state government announced late last month it was phasing out gas in a bid to slash energy bills and reduce household emissions.
The state has the highest use of residential gas in the country with about 80 per cent of homes connected.
From January 1, 2024, planning permits for new homes and residential subdivisions will only connect to all-electric networks.
Ms Britnell urged people to sign the e-petition to have the ban overturned.
