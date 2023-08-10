The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Lismore Derrinallum ruck Tim Turner reaches 300 games for Demons

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lismore Derrinallum's Tim Turner (left) will line up for his 300th game on Saturday. Picture by Tracey Kruger
Lismore Derrinallum's Tim Turner (left) will line up for his 300th game on Saturday. Picture by Tracey Kruger

Tim Turner hopes to see Lismore Derrinallum achieve future senior success, as the two-time premiership ruck prepares for game 300 on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.