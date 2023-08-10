Tim Turner hopes to see Lismore Derrinallum achieve future senior success, as the two-time premiership ruck prepares for game 300 on Saturday.
The Demon will bring up the feat in his club's Mininera and District Football League round 16 fixture against Ararat.
Turner is treating his 300th game milestone as just a regular game of football, despite knowing the milestone was approaching, with the COVID-19 pandemic admittedly delaying the achievement.
It will be a dual milestone celebration at the club, with Turner's teammate Brent Rodgers running out for game 200.
"He's a good mate, I've played a lot of footy with him," Turner said of Rodgers.
The Foxhow resident has spent his entire senior career - spanning 20 years - at the club after playing his junior football at Hampden league club Camperdown.
Crossing to the Demons as a 17-year-old in 2002, Turner spent a few seasons in reserves before making his way into seniors. He took on ruck duties in his second year at the club and hasn't looked back.
"It's just good playing for your local footy club," Turner, 37, said. "It's local, it's 10 minutes from home."
Nowadays the farmer splits his time between seniors and reserves, playing his role for whatever team needs him that week.
Career highlights include two senior premierships, the first in 2015 - the Demons' first senior flag as a merged club - and the second in 2017.
"It was a long time coming for the footy club," Turner said of the breakthrough flag. "We'd been merged since 1999. Other than a reserves premiership in 2002.. we hadn't really had a lot of success."
He credited the premiership success to hard work, along with the mentorship of coach Mark Sinnott, a former Camperdown coach.
"He was able to build us up for a couple years," Turner said of Sinnott.
Off the field, Turner is passionate about seeing the club prosper and has led it as president since 2019. Previously he was on the committee.
"That's probably the main reason, just trying to drive it towards success and make sure it's around for years to come," he said of his motivation in the role.
The club plays a large part in the Turner family's life, with Tim's wife Bess a netballer at the club, dad Graeme a past president and current committee member and brother Chris an under 12 football coach.
"Our family has always been involved in the footy club for the best part of 20 years, probably a bit more," he said.
Turner, who hopes to see the club achieve more senior success in the coming years, predicts 2024 could be his final season before hanging up the playing boots.
"I'll play again next year, but then that's probably it," he said.
The Demons sit ninth on the ladder in the senior competition, and third in reserves ahead of the final round.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
