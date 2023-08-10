A classic car show with a taste of Italy is set to roll into Warrnambool next year thanks to a funding boost from the city council.
From a 1929 Alfa Romeo to a 2018 2RS Porche, the Targa Classica will bring 150 cars to the city in March not just for show but for an Italian-style time trial competition.
It is one of 26 events and festivals to share in $117,000 being handed out by the council - 10 are either brand-new or being held in Warrnambool for the first time.
Targa Classica event coordinator Linda Lawson said the cars would be in Warrnambool on March 19 and on display at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum.
"We're based on some European events so there's a bit of an Italian flavour to our car event," Ms Lawson said.
Inspired by the Italian Targa Florio, the Australian version started in 2017 and next year will be the sixth time it has been held.
"We do run a competition as we drive the state," she said.
Time trials over timing tubes would be held at Warrnambool airport, the go-kart track and Tower Hill if they can get approval.
"They're slow precise time trials where the cars don't drive any faster than say 25kmh over timing tubes," Ms Lawson said.
"The driver and navigator need to work in unison to make the time exact to within one one hundredth of a second of the prescribed time.
"It's very precise, so the front tyre has to touch and the navigator is often seen hanging out the window so that they can see the front tyre touch."
"In Italy they are very serious about it... in Australia we're still building the expertise. But it's a lot of fun."
Cars will converge on Warrnambool from Western Australia, Tasmania, New South Wales and Queensland.
There will be two categories of cars. Classic cars include pre-1976 models such as a 1929 Alfa Romeo and Bugatti through to Cortinas and Porsches.
The 'legend' category includes more modern cars such as a 2007 Ferrari F430 and 2012 12C Spider McLaren.
The cars will be on show on the Wednesday morning with some of the historic cars inside Flagstaff Hill while the rest will be on display in the car park.
"We'll invite the community and have a big breakfast where people can come on their way to work, have a look at some of the cars and enjoy meeting some of the competitors," Ms Lawson said.
"I'm sure they'll be very happy to pop a bonnet or two and show people what's under the bonnet."
The event's tour also includes Ballarat, Torquay and Melbourne, and Warrnambool council is tipping in $4740 to help bring the event to the city.
Among the other events to share in council funding are $6800 for Maar Day Out, $5850 for a bodyboarding competition, $4951 for the Ignite Festival and $4236 for the 25th conference of the Pacific History Association.
Others to receive up to $10,000 in funding are the agricultural show, speedway, Legacy relay, Christmas carols events, rodeo and an event in the community garden's new quarry amphitheatre.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said Warrnambool was an events city, and a diverse range was a big part of what made it fun, bringing people together while encouraging tourism.
The council's director of city growth Luke Coughlan said the council had simplified the way groups could apply for funding, with multiple funding streams rolled into the one program.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
