Warrnambool volunteer saves woman's life

Jenny Carboon wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for the actions of a St John Ambulance volunteer.
Riley Madden joined in March this year after completing first aid training late last year.
The 19-year-old trainee dental assistant dreams of one day becoming a paramedic.
In May, when Riley received a GoodSAM alert to advise someone was experiencing a cardiac arrest, they quickly sprung into action.
GoodSAM responders are alerted to nearby cardiac arrest incidents and are informed of the nearest available defibrillator.
Riley was advised Jenny, who was visiting the city from the Mornington Peninsula, was in need of urgent help as she had suffered a cardiac arrest at a friend's house.
They rushed to the scene and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
Jenny has since made a full recovery and the two have become friends.
On Wednesday, Riley was awarded a First Aid Champion Award in the volunteer category at a ceremony at the Melbourne Town Hall.
They said it was an honour.
"It was very important to have Jenny there," they said.
Riley encouraged other people to consider volunteering.
They said they had learnt vital skills to help other people.
"Everyone has been so welcoming," they said.
St John Ambulance Victoria chief executive officer Gordon Botwright praised Riley's actions and said it was vitally important for everyone to receive first aid training.
He said during a sudden cardiac arrest emergency, every second counted.
CPR within the first three to four minutes of sudden cardiac arrest, coupled with use of a defibrillator, can increase the survival rates to over 70 per cent, he said.
"You never know when you're going to need your first aid skills," Mr Botwright said.
"It only takes one person to help save a life and it's important that more people are trained in first aid.
"Sometimes, that could be the life of a complete stranger, like in the case of our volunteer, Riley, who has since become friends with Jenny, whose life they saved."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
