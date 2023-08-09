A Warrnambool pair well-known for their multi-sensory dining experiences have collaborated with Tendril Wine Store to bring the city a specially curated bar menu with drinks to match.
PAN Dining, the culinary pop-up event business launched last year by Peter Koren and Naomy Paddon, has joined forces with Andrew Phillpot at his Fairy Street wine store.
For three weeks the trio will offer an immersive experience of "simple share foods to drink to".
"We're offering a small wine bar/snacks menu highlighting all the local producers that we often use, including Volcano Produce, Merri Banks and Eck Cottage," Mr Koren said.
"That'll be alongside Andrew's wines that will be available off the shelves for a small corkage fee."
Ms Paddon said the collaboration involved two "mutually-minded businesses" working to strengthen ties within the community and offering a unique experience not previously seen in the south-west.
The trio have similar backgrounds in the Melbourne hospitality industry.
Mr Koren and Ms Paddon said they were grateful for Tendril's contribution to the city's wine scene in the 18 months since it opened and had enjoyed the creativity in creating an ever-changing menu to match.
Mr Phillpot, who worked for 20 years as a sommelier in wine bars and for restaurant groups, said it had been gratifying to see customers branching out and trying different styles of wine.
"It's a selfish shop as I offer the kind of wines I like to drink, it's not pandering to the same old that you see around here and it's been lovely to see people broadening their horizons and then coming back for more," he said.
The wine store's ethos is synonymous with PAN's in that the community was offered something "a little bit different", Mr Koren said.
The three-week event will run from 4pm on Friday and Saturdays and between 12pm and 4pm Sundays.
Seats are limited.
To book, email contact@pandining.com.au. Walk-ins welcome.
Visit Trendil Wine Store and PAN for more info.
