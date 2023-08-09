The Standard
Warrnambool Neighbourhood Community Centre prepares to celebrate 35 years

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 22 2023 - 5:42pm, first published August 9 2023 - 1:12pm
Warrnambool Neighbourhood Community Centre regular Sheryl Baldwin. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Rising cost of living pressures and new arrivals have the phones ringing at Warrnambool's community house.

