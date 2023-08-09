Rising cost of living pressures and new arrivals have the phones ringing at Warrnambool's community house.
It comes as the Warrnambool Neighbourhood Community Centre gears up to celebrate its 35th year next month, a period programs officer Jo Hukatai said would be characterised by rising demand.
She said three families had called to seek services by midday on Wednesday.
"Just today we've had three families reach out, so the demand is there and we expect it to only grow, and that's okay because that's what we're here for," Ms Hukatai said.
"A lot of people walk past knowing there's a community house without knowing what it does. There's a lot of mixed messages, but we offer a senior group, mums and bubs and toddlers groups and we deliver driving programs for anybody who needs support getting a licence.
"As of next week we'll be rolling out a lunch program to Warrnambool primary, east and west. Then there's our work with food hampers of course."
She explained the WNCC acted as an information and referral service to inform residents about their rights to services and entitlements. New volunteer Alex Dwyer said he'd been assisting an increasing number of residents with money-back initiatives.
"The number of people needing assistance with food hampers and stuff is starting to get busier, I've done a few power saving bonuses as well," he said.
Regular visitor Virginia Ferrier added those seeking assistance were variably aged, proving the hub was an essential community resource for all.
"Warrnambool's so lucky to have such a valuable resource in the neighbourhood house," she said.
"People are moving to town all the time, it's a great starting point for them. Especially if you have little children, you're older, or you speak another language. It's just a great meeting place."
Ms Ferrier joined five years ago and said she attended art classes on a weekly basis.
"It's an event I look forward to every week," she said.
"I come here every Tuesday afternoon - it's an excellent venue for us to meet and we enjoy coming here."
On Wednesday she was joined by fellow regular Sheryl Baldwin, who has been attending the facility for about a decade.
"I come for the chair yoga and for crafting," she said.
"For me it's the social aspect, I need to get out of the house and mix with people and I enjoy it. Chair yoga is more like stretching, you meditate a little bit to relax. Sometimes I feel a bit stiff afterwards, but it's great for physical benefits and it also helps with the mental side too."
The WNCC will hold a birthday celebration on September 23.
