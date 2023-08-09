Over-stretched homelessness services in south-west Victoria are being forced to turn people away with a tent and a sleeping bag.
Salvation Army Homlelessness Wimmera South West manager Lindsay Stow said there was a chronic shortage of affordable housing.
Mr Stow said the Salvation Army was incredibly grateful to the Warrnambool Uniting Church, which had donated funding for 10 packs that contain a carry bag, mattress, tent and sleeping bag.
"We are very grateful for the support of the Warrnambool Uniting Church in responding to our local homelessness crisis," Mr Stow said.
"It's disappointing though, as a homelessness service, when the best we can offer someone who is without a place to call home is a tent and a sleeping bag.
"Unfortunately, with an under-supply of social housing and huge demand in the local private rental market, that's often all we can do."
Phillip Liebelt, a member of the Uniting Church committee, said members knew there was a growing number of people struggling to make ends meet.
Mr Stow said there was an urgent need across the south-west and the state for additional social housing.
"There are 57,000 households on the social housing waitlist today and the numbers are growing every week," he said.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said it was heartbreaking to learn - through a Salvation Army survey - that more than half of financially vulnerable Australians could not afford to pay utility bills on time.
"It's even sadder to hear that some people are using their heater less, despite the cold winter," Mr Tehan said.
The survey found 64 per cent of those polled did not have enough money to pay bills on time, while 51 per cent had hardship plans with energy providers.
To save on power, 74 per cent of respondents pulled back on heating, 70 per cent reduced use of lights and 60 per cent cut down on showers.
Other measures included going to bed early to keep warm (34 per cent) and stopping having guests over (36 per cent).
"Having to decide whether to put the heating on to stay warm in winter can literally be the difference between life and death," the Salvation Army's David Collinson said in a statement.
Mr Tehan said Mr Albanese needed to apologise for promising on more than 90 occasions that he would reduce the power bill for Australians by $275.
"The sad reality is, rather than decreasing power bills by that amount, energy bills are on target to increase by more than $1000 in the next couple of years," he said.
The poll of 1700 charity-seekers comes as stubbornly high inflation and a housing crisis puts the squeeze on households.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
