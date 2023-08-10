Wesley Yambuk coach Jason Mungean says the club will focus on providing opportunities to develop the next wave of leaders as the Beavers pour their energy into youth this division one season.
The re-signed Beavers mentor said the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association outfit - which finished last in 2022-23 - would stick with a young team and back them in to lead the club forward.
Mungean, who also leads the association's country week program as coach, confirmed the club is exploring a unique division one captaincy approach this season to enable the future leaders to have a chance to lead on-field at various stages.
"We're in a position as a club where we may have a weekly rotating system and develop a few future leaders," he said. "This'll be as a means to leave the club in a better spot. It's all about development collectively as a group to improve."
The club has re-signed one of its brightest stars with country week representative Zavier Mungean locked in for a further three seasons in a timely boost but have lost promising players Matt Sinnott and Walker Owen to rival association division one clubs.
Mungean said the club was working hard to recruit and bring in experience and hoped to have some announcements in coming weeks but reiterated the Beavers would back in the juniors to push the senior sides forward.
"We've lost of couple of handy players, Matt Sinnott and Walker Owen have moved on and we've had a few who are looking to start families, or move away for work, but we've got some fingers in some pies so we've got some stuff in the pipeline," he said.
"But we've made a really strong emphasis on having a really good junior program in place this season, a lot of under 17s will get their chance and opportunities to play division one and develop their skills will be there.
"Our goal is to try and replace what we've lost for sure and help out the kids but ultimately we want to make sure the club is in a better spot than what it is at the start of the year.
"We'll all work together and try and improve."
With red-ball cricket to return after two seasons of purely playing the one-day format due to COVID-19 and inclement weather, Mungean said it was important for the young group to learn some new skills.
"It's super important for the kids' development, we love red-ball cricket, it certainly evens things up, it behaves different to the white ball and it's a different skill set and challenge in many ways," he said.
"In a way, playing white-ball cricket has probably made the (division one) competition as even as it's been but it's good to have red-ball back."
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season is set to begin on Saturday, October 7 or Saturday, October 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.