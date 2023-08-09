The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool motorists expected to pay more for fuel at bowser

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
August 9 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool motorists are paying an average of 10 cents more per litre of unleaded fuel than they were two months ago and spending two cents more per litre than their Melbourne counterparts.
Warrnambool motorists are paying an average of 10 cents more per litre of unleaded fuel than they were two months ago and spending two cents more per litre than their Melbourne counterparts.

Families battling rising living costs can expect petrol prices to increase slightly in the coming weeks as operators pass on higher cost prices to motorists at the bowser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.