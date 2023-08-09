Families battling rising living costs can expect petrol prices to increase slightly in the coming weeks as operators pass on higher cost prices to motorists at the bowser.
Warrnambool motorists are paying an average of 10 cents more per litre of unleaded fuel than they were two months ago and spending two cents more per litre than their Melbourne counterparts.
APCO Warrnambool director Peter Anderson said while there would be a slight increase for motorists to fill their cars he hoped the cost price would stabilise.
"The cost price is moving up so we're going to see the boards moving up a little bit, unfortunately," Mr Anderson said.
"We continue to monitor the prices and what's happening in Warrnambool and follow our competitors.The cost price has been rising.
'We've been seeing the cost of sea freight and things like that rising at the present moment and that moves around. Sea freight's up at the present moment, then there's the US dollar and all those sorts of things (which affect pricing).
"We look at what the competition's doing and there is also a policy with our pricing that we don't go over a certain level.
"We only mark up so far and won't go above that and that forces places like Melbourne, my sites in Melbourne, back down to something realistic. I'm not getting greedy with my margins."
RACV head of corporate communications Eleanor Colonico said during the past fortnight Warrnambool's unleaded fuel price had increased.
Ms Colonico said the average price for unleaded fuel in the city on July 24 was 173.7 cents per litre, compared to an average of 186 cents per litre on Tuesday, August 8.
"Two months ago on June 8, the average price of unleaded petrol in Warrnambool was 176 cents per litre," she said.
The average price of unleaded fuel in Warrnambool is more than Melbourne's which is currently at 184.5 cents per litre, she said.
"Regional prices don't always change at the same time as the Melbourne, which is what can cause fluctuations or differences between locations because they are not in the same pricing cycle," she said.
Ms Colonico said the trend for fuel prices over the coming weeks would depend on a range of factors, such as competition levels in different suburbs, wholesale prices and taxes and other factors.
"At this stage it is difficult to predict," she said.
"RACV suggests consumers shop around for the best deal on fuel by using the Fuel Tracker on the RACV website, or in the arevo app.
"The arevo Fuel Finder feature includes an interactive map, which compares prices at petrol stations, accurate to the cent and refreshed every 15 minutes."
