Hamilton man pleads guilty to hindering police

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:18am
Drink-driver convinced friend to take blame for single-car crash
Drink-driver convinced friend to take blame for single-car crash

A lawyer says a Hamilton drink-driver has "poignant insight" into his offending after his friend, who he convinced to take responsibility for crashing a car, later died in a single-car collision.

