Drink-driver convinced friend to take blame for single-car crash

A lawyer says a Hamilton drink-driver has "poignant insight" into his offending after his friend, who he convinced to take responsibility for crashing a car, later died in a single-car collision.
Adam Handreck pleaded guilty in Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 9, to careless driving, breaching an alcohol interlock condition and hindering police.
The court heard police attended Mount Napier Road on November 19 last year where a vehicle was stuck in a table drain.
Handreck and two other males were standing nearby intoxicated.
The court heard the man had driven the trio to Macarthur to purchase alcohol and on the way back to Gazette, he lost control of the car which became stuck in the drain and required towing.
The car wasn't fitted with an alcohol interlock, which Handreck was required to use after previously being convicted of drink-driving.
He then convinced one of his friends to take the blame for the crash.
When police arrived and asked the friend to undergo a breath test, Handreck became angry, stating they had been drinking after the collision occurred.
Handreck came clean to police the following day, the court heard.
Graham Schroeder, representing the offender, said the nominated driver was Handreck's best friend and housemate, who had since died in a single-car crash involving alcohol.
"That is poignant and relevant in terms of his insight into the offending," he told the court.
Mr Schroeder said while his client had previously been convicted of drink-driving, Handreck had not consumed alcohol until after the collision.
He said the group began drinking as they waited for a tow truck to arrive.
"My client made an erroneous decision to drive his friend's motor vehicle (without an interlock). No one had been drinking but he elected to drive which is a serious error," he said.
He said Handreck was scared about getting in trouble and had convinced his friend to take the blame.
"It was something they essentially cooked up and upon the cold light of day the next day, they sobered up and realised the error of their ways and took the necessary steps to correct the record," he said.
Mr Schroeder urged the court not to cancel his client's licence, stating it would severely impact his family and work life.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending was aggravating.
"Because of you hindering police, by allowing your friend to take responsibility of driving at the time, you avoided your responsibility as a driver and as a citizen," he said.
"You must lose your licence, otherwise you benefit by committing that crime and that's something the law simply cannot allow."
Handreck's license was cancelled for 12 months.
He was convicted and fined $1500.
