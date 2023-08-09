If you're not of a certain vintage, or you're a newcomer to Warrnambool, the city's iconic "domes" near the breakwater may be somewhat of a mystery to you.
But to many - they hold magical childhood memories of witnessing life "under the sea".
Warrnambool's aquarium was opened in 1971.
For more than two decades it was a popular tourism attraction with young and old flocking to the underground aquarium.
It was home to dozens of under-the-sea curiosities - including Claude the giant crab.
The walls were built by bricklayers Norm Sanders and Ken Farral.
It was a labour of love that Mr Sanders, who is now 86 and lives in Bendigo, has fond memories of.
He was also a regular visitor to the aquarium during its heyday - confessing he still held on to his "free entry for life" ticket he was gifted by management.
"Ken and I got the job," Mr Sanders said.
"We were excited because I always wanted to work by the sea. But it was a lot bigger and a lot harder than we thought it would be."
The underground brickwork was constructed using sandstone, Mr Sanders said.
He estimates it took more than a month of long hours to complete.
Mr Sanders said the two were at the mercy of the ocean conditions and often soaked by spray from waves crashing nearby.
Their efforts were almost thwarted by a huge wave one night, he recalls.
"We only got the one really big wave," Mr Sanders said.
He said a lot of the men's handiwork was undone by that wave, but they persisted.
The two had to put down their tools for a period of time while water was pumped out of the soon-to-be aquarium.
Mr Sanders said he recalled the estimate of the damage at the time was $3000.
The domes were built off-site by Arthur "Digger" Parker.
Mr Sanders said the aquarium was extremely unique.
"Visitors to the town were amazed with it - the whole experience of being underground really added to it," he said.
Mr Sanders said he had travelled around Australia twice and never saw anything like the former tourism attraction.
He said he was very disappointed when it closed and would love to see it re-opened.
However, Mr Sanders did admit the aquarium had its issues.
"It was quite good - but I thought the tanks they built for the fish weren't perfect," Mr Sanders said.
"Water was leaking from somewhere - the floor was always wet."
Mr Sanders said the aquarium had just about every fish you could name that was found in Lady Bay.
Crabs and crayfish were also popular with visitors.
On occasion, Mr Sanders and other fishermen would make a donation to the aquarium.
"We put a few crays in there - we were over our limit so we had to get rid of a few," Mr Sanders laughed.
