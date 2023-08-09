Warrnambool Wolves playing coach Corrie Shields says his playing group is determined to remain level-headed and focus on consistency in performance ahead of the South West Victoria Football Association finals in a couple of weeks.
Undefeated and seemingly cruising along in the division one men's competition with a crunch top-two clash against Corangamite Lions under the Harris Street Reserve lights this Friday night to come, the Wolves mentor said it was vital his group maintained the rage with a tricky test.
"There's certainly a lot more atmosphere to a Friday night game under lights, it should be great," he said.
"They'll (Corangamite) definitely be pushing really hard for a win and staying up towards the top of the table but our boys are right up for the challenge."
The Wolves will welcome back Kieran McGowan after spending a few weeks home in Ireland.
"He's a really strong player for us, he'll play Friday night which is a massive positive," Shields said.
Shields said his group was tracking along nicely for finals, with Ryen Nixon the only real injury concern after hurting his knee. He is unsure if he'll play again this season.
"We're focusing on keeping the injuries down and just not getting ahead of ourselves before finals but we want to just keep winning," he said.
"We know finals are different, games change really quickly, teams want to win more.
"Previously we've been into finals undefeated and then lost, so we don't want to get ahead and think we've already won. Things change."
He hoped the community would come down to watch the clash on Friday night, with kick-off at 7pm.
"We encourage everyone to go down and watch, more the merrier," he said.
"We have both div one and div two matches on Friday night and if they (division two) win they'll also win the league as well so it'll be great."
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
