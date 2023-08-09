The Standard
Warrnambool Wolves to host Corangamite Lions in top-two SWVFA clash under Friday night lights

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 9 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:30am
Warrnambool Wolves' Josh Bourke gets the ball moving forward in a recent match. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool Wolves playing coach Corrie Shields says his playing group is determined to remain level-headed and focus on consistency in performance ahead of the South West Victoria Football Association finals in a couple of weeks.

