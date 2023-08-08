The "fight is not over" when it comes to stopping seismic testing in the search for gas off the south-west coast, a Greens MP says.
Western Victoria Greens MP Sarah Mansfield said we're in a race against time to transition to renewable energy, and called for more help for homeowners to end the use of gas.
The MP was in Warrnambool on August 8 for a "politics in the pub" event where seismic testing dominated discussions.
Ms Mansfield said the meeting was a great opportunity to celebrate a "tipping point" in the community campaign against seismic blasting - Warrnambool City Council's unanimous decision to vote against it.
"It's clear the community pressure is working but people are aware the fight's not over and they're ready to mobilise," she said.
Ms Mansfield said the Warrnambool community cared deeply about protecting marine life and oceans and wanted to know what they could do to apply pressure ahead of the planned seismic projects.
"Ultimately we need to be ending our gas. We're in climate crisis. We don't need to be going out there exploring for more gas. We need to be getting homes off gas," she said.
"We're already seeing a trend towards people getting off gas and the government needs to be doing a lot more to reduce our reliance on gas so we don't need to be going out and looking for more gas."
Ms Mansfield welcomed the state government's ban on gas in new homes. "It's something we've been pushing for for a long time, but we also need to do more to get existing homes off gas because it's a very expensive thing to do currently," she said.
She said called on the government to offer more support for people to do that.
Ms Mansfield said while the government had made good progress in rolling out renewable energy, it needed to go "further and faster".
She said she would have loved to see the switch to renewables rolled out faster, decades ago, because we were now in a "race against time".
To combat the growing pushback in the south-west against any more wind farms in the region - onshore or off-shore - Ms Mansfield said better communication and engagement with the community was needed.
"A lot of these communities have been crying out for essential infrastructure for a long time and what becomes frustrating for a lot of these communities is they have this renewable infrastructure come in but they don't get any benefit from it - either in their own electricity supply or those other longer-term investments in the community ," she said.
Ms Mansfield said the rising cost of energy bills was a real concern. "Renewable energy's cheap and readily available and the more renewable energy supply we have the better," she said.
But when it came to the issue of baseload or dispatchable power and managing the variations in supply, she said other renewable options needed to be looked at like battery storage and micro grids.
Ms Mansfield said each offshore wind farm project needed to be considered individually but all renewable energy options also needed to be looked at.
"Everything's got to be in the mix and we need the best mix to deliver the supply of renewable energy we need," she said. "But we also need to end our reliance on gas."
Submissions to the proposed seismic testing close August 11.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
