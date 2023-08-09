Members of the Filipino Community of Warrnambool Incorporated are busy preparing to showcase their culture.
The group will be part of the Warrnambool Multicultural Festival, which is scheduled for October 14.
A show, which will include traditional Filipino dancing and costumes, will be put on by the group at the festival.
Since forming in 2019, the group has grown in prominence, with a strong Filipino presence in Warrnambool and district.
Group leader Florida Bridgman is part of a committee of 20, with up to 200 people regularly attending functions held by the group.
In June, the group celebrated Filipino Independence Day, which featured special guests from the Melbourne Filipino community.
Ms Bridgman said she was keen for this event to continue to grow.
"We had such a good turn-out this year and there is so much potential for the celebration in the future," Ms Bridgman said.
"I want to make it a really grand event and an even bigger highlight of our year."
Ms Bridgman said any money raised from events held by the group goes back into charities within the Warrnambool and district community.
Warrnambool and district has proven a popular destination for Filipinos who have emigrated to Australia.
It has been 33 years since Ms Bridgman first set up home in the city.
In that time, she has raised her two children and now has a grandchild.
"Warrnambool is such a friendly place and is perfect to raise a family in," Ms Bridgman said.
"When someone new comes to live in Warrnambool they feel welcome and it is such a safe place."
Mr Bridgman said Warrnambool's popularity with Filipino people continued to surge.
She said the Filipino Community of Warrnambool Incorporated group gave newcomers to the city who may be homesick the chance to meet like-minded people.
"This group is a real passion of mine," Ms Bridgman said.
"I want to keep getting the word out that we are here and ready to welcome new people in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.