One former mayor replaces another in Glenelg Shire Council election countback

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 9 2023 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
Former councillor John Northcott is back at Glenelg Shire Council after a second countback installed him as Anita Rank's replacement on the council.
One former mayor has replaced another as Glenelg Shire Council finally found a replacement for the departed Anita Rank in the shape of former councillor John Northcott.

Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

