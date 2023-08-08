One former mayor has replaced another as Glenelg Shire Council finally found a replacement for the departed Anita Rank in the shape of former councillor John Northcott.
Cr Northcott previously had an eight-year stint on the council from 2008 to 2016, including a year as mayor from 2013 to 2014.
The fourth-generation beef and lamb farmer was elevated through a countback process after Cr Rank announced her sudden and immediate resignation at the start of July, 2023.
Cr Rank said a "change in employment status" rendered her unable to continue to perform her duties as a councillor.
When a councillor resigns the Victorian Electoral Commission initiates a countback of the votes from the previous election to find which of the unsuccessful candidates had the most votes. The lowest vote-getters are eliminated one by one, with their votes distributed according to preference among the remaining candidates.
The VEC had to do the Glenelg countback twice, because the successful candidate in the first countback on Wednesday, August 2, Robyn McDonald, turned down the offer to become a councillor.
Ms McDonald said since the council election in 2020 she had taken on other commitments and didn't have the time to dedicate to the role.
The second countback took place on Tuesday, August 8, electing Cr Northcott, who accepted the position and said he was keen to advocate for the underrepresented northern section of the shire.
Cr Northcott will have just 15 months as a councillor before the end of the four-year local government cycle brings a new round of elections.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
