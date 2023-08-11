Boxing newcomer Aaron Hagan has realised a lifelong dream to step into the ring and is now eyeing more organised bouts.
The 42-year-old father of six, who has been training at Pauly's Boxing in Warrnambool since December, triumphed via split decision in his debut fight, staged at a Masters Boxing Victoria event in Ferntree Gully on Saturday.
The former East Warrnambool footballer, whose son is Western Bulldogs star forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, admitted to being "pretty nervous" ahead of the occasion
"We did weigh in at 10am and then had to wait around until 9pm to fight," he told The Standard.
"Pretty much a mental battle in-between there. It zapped my energy a lot but I got it done."
Hagan, who had to pull out of a planned fight in March due to sickness, intends to sign up for the next masters event on November 25.
He said boxing had long been something he wanted to try.
"(I've) always wanted to do it," he said.
"Just experience walking into a ring and fighting that battle. Just pretty much a life dream."
Hagan trains every weekday morning and also does his own stuff with a training partner at the Framlingham gym.
He praised his coach and owner of Pauly's Boxing, Paul Hrabar, for his tutelage.
"Starting there, he really strips you back and starts you from square one," he said.
"And probably being the age I am it's pretty hard to learn new tricks.
"I appreciate it all and it came into play on the night."
Hagan also thanked Hayden Harradine for carpooling with him each morning to make the 5.30am sessions a little easier.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
