Warrnambool Storm is hoping to represent the city on the global stage as its quest to earn a playoff bid in this year's 3x3 EXE Global Series playoff started in dominating fashion.
Storm co-owner Alex Gynes recruited four players from NBL1 clubs for the FIBA-endorsed eight round tournament series, including Port Campbell export Liam McInerney, along with Matthew McCarthy, Jerron Jamerson and Viliami Hikifonua Foketi.
"(Liam's) played a lot of 3x3 basketball, he was my first port of call," Gynes told The Standard.
The series sees clubs across Australia battle it out across eight rounds for a top four finish, in a bid to earn a place in the global playoffs in Japan in September.
"For us, it's fantastic to be able to get the Warrnambool town and name on a Australian and international playing field hopefully come September," Gynes said.
The Storm dominated their opening two rounds in Sydney last weekend, defeating the Sonics White 21-15 in the round one grand final on Friday before overcoming Melbourne Magic in the round two decider 22-14 on Sunday. McCarthy was named most valuable player for round one.
"We didn't know what to expect but to come away with two wins in the first two rounds is fantastic," Gynes said. "It puts us in good stead to really keep pushing for the remaining rounds."
The next two rounds start in Sydney from Friday, August 11, with the final four rounds played in Melbourne.
While the immediate goal it to qualify for the playoffs in Japan, Gynes and fellow co-owner Michael Robins' long-term aim for the 3x3 club, based on Horne Road, is to promote the pathways on offer for aspiring Warrnambool basketballers, which includes Olympic and Commonwealth Games.
"We want to keep growing the sport, and keep developing our local talent and get some local players involved," he said. "No matter who you are, you can play the sport and if you play in tournaments and win you keep progressing, it's not up to a particular coach to like you or like your skill-set, it's matter of getting a team together.
"The pathway to be able to travel with the sport and to go to these tournaments, to go to Sydney or Melbourne or Japan, China, and into Europe, it's within grasp for a local association like us."
