If you've ever wondered what it would be like to switch bodies with someone else, head out to see Brauer College's upcoming musical comedy.
Students will perform Disney's Freaky Friday at the school's theatre on Thursday and Friday.
The show centres on a mother and her teenage daughter who "magically" swap bodies 24-hours before the mum is set to get married.
The film has been adapted several times since the first version was released in the 1970s.
Brauer College teacher and the show's director, Anna Gage, said the essence of the show remained the same as the movie but the context had changed.
"The mother and daughter change and have to work each other out, realise what's going on and appreciate each other before they can change back," Ms Gage said.
She said the songs were upbeat and modern ranging from blues to pop and ballads.
Ms Gage said about 47 students from years seven to 12 formed the cast and crew.
The auditions were held in February with rehearsals running since March on a weekly basis.
Ms Gage said some students also juggled a second show, Warrnambool Theatre Company and Holiday Actors' Wizard of Oz, which ran in July.
Freaky Friday runs at Anderson Theatre on August 10 and 11 from 7.30pm.
Tickets are available here.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
