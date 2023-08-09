A journalist and author whose book became a global Netflix success says it is a dream come true.
Brigid Delaney's book Wellmania was the inspiration for the series which stars Australian comedian Celeste Barber, who was nominated for her first 2023 Logie Award for her role in the Netflix comedy.
In the book, Delaney, a former Warrnambool resident, who is "feeling exhausted, anxious and a bit flabby" explores the wellness culture to determine what is helpful and what is just expensive hype.
"It's super exciting," Delaney said. "It's pretty much a dream to have a book turned into a TV show, particularly Netflix, and it was one of the early ones they did in Australia...To be part of that first tranche of Aussie content was awesome."
Delaney was one of six former Emmanuel College students inducted as an Inspiring Alumni on Friday, August 4, 2023 in an event which celebrated current and past students' success. It was held at the college's Wyton Theatre.
Wellmania has been described as highly entertaining and an occasionally dangerous exploration of one of the most fascinating trends in our culture.
Delaney, who graduated from the college in 1991, said the show's popularity didn't surprise her given the strength of Celeste Barber's online popularity.
"She's got millions and millions of Instagram followers so it didn't surprise me," she said.
Delaney was the co-creator and associate producer of the Netflix series and said she was pleased with the adaptation of the book into the series which has been viewed internationally.
"It went top 10 across the world," she said. "It was top 10 in the US, the UK, Europe, Korea. It did pretty well globally.
"We had a great team doing it...It's very different from the original but it's great fun."
Delaney, a former lawyer, is working as a parliamentary speech writer for federal minister Katy Gallagher. She was a journalist in the United Kingdom for CNN and The Daily Telegraph after starting out as a trainee at the Sydney Morning Herald in 2001. She also worked at The Guardian and as a freelance writer for other news outlets while also writing her books.
Other inspiring alumni who were inducted included:
Eric Howard AM - Class of 1965, distinguished civil engineer, former local government CEO across various municipalities, and innovator and strategist for worldwide road safety initiatives, recognised as a Member of the Order of Australia.
Andrea Vallance - Class of 1979, dedicated teacher, dairy farmer, community emergency responder, and ambulance officer and instrumental in driving the Timboon Agriculture Project.
Father Kevin Lenehan - Class of 1982, esteemed Catholic parish priest, visionary leader in the development of the Victorian religious education curriculum Awakenings, and Master of Catholic Theological College, Melbourne.
Eleanor Britton - Class of 1984, committed program development manager for community health, advocate for youth suicide prevention and indigenous health, and co-creator of the Peel Health Hub.
Professor Anna Ryan - Class of 1991, University of Melbourne medical program director of assessment and Australian and New Zealand Association for Health Professional Educators fellow, recognised for her innovations in medical education assessments.
The evening also included the 2023 Young Alumni Achievers recognising former students, aged under 35, who are in the early stages of their careers. These included Nicole Gleeson, Alex McLaren, Brody Couch, Isaac Jones, Jonathon Gleeson and Rachael Houlihan.
Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan said the evening celebrated "the extraordinary talents, unwavering resilience and profound impact that the Emmanuel College community embodies in every aspect of their lives and service".
Mr Morgan said the inductees continued to leave a mark on the world with their "unique and awe-inspiring endeavours".
"They have revolutionised education in agriculture, improved and saved lives through pioneering road safety strategies and accessible mental health services, breathed new life into the teachings of Catholicism, campaigned for human rights and created mesmerising novels that captivate readers worldwide," Mr Morgan said.
