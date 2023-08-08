Steeped in history and tradition and with a mystique which has captivated the world for centuries, the Lord's Cricket Ground in London is a place which captures the very essence of the sport.
So it was little wonder Warrnambool cricket export Glenn Hannah was in awe of his surroundings when he ventured onto the 'Home of Cricket' to play a game right in the middle of the recently concluded Ashes series between England and Australia.
The Nestles product, who came through the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association as a junior, played for the iconic Melbourne Cricket Club against the Marylebone Cricket Club in the traditional 'day six' clash in July, capturing an impressive 2-40 in a narrow 29-run loss.
The match was played the day after England and Australia finished the second Test.
The two clubs, who are widely regarded as two of the most prominent and influential sporting clubs in the world, celebrated 30 years since their inaugural outing in June of 1993 on the same iconic ground with the 17th edition of the match.
Marylebone's win gives it a 9-7 head-to-head ledger across the 17 matches, with one wash out, with the next match set to to be played on the Australian Ashes tour in 2024.
It is the second time the pace bowler - who played in Melbourne's 2022-23 Premier cricket premiership team last season - has featured in the clash after playing in the 2019 match at Lord's, which is the first time Melbourne has won the iconic clash in the UK.
He said the experience of walking into Lord's was unforgettable and being surrounded by the history and its significance to the game one would stay with him forever.
"You walk into the ground and you've got the famous pavilion and there's all this history attached to it, you go past paintings of legends like Steve Waugh, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and you do get wrapped up in it, the history and all of it, " he told The Standard.
"You walk up past the Long Room and go onto the ground and you turn around and there's this historic pavilion there. They ring this bell, so it's honestly quite surreal and to be honest it's quite hard to put a word onto it.
"But it was good to do it again and there this time around was a lot of history with this edition being the 30th anniversary of the game and the captain of the first game was the grandson of our captain this time.
"Charles Lill was our skipper on the day and his grandfather, Dr John Lill was the skipper in the inaugural game.
"Alistair McCooke, who played for us, his dad Steven made a century in the inaugural game so there was a special connection to the game."
The tall right-arm quick, who snared 18 wickets last season for the Demons is now back in Australia after taking some time to travel around Europe and is locked in for another Premier cricket season at the Albert ground.
He said he was hoping to carry on with the momentum of last year's grand final victory against Carlton, where he took three wickets and provided valuable runs and lock down a first XI spot from round one.
"We've started back at pre-season training now which is exciting and I've sort of kept bowling since coming back from England so I've been trying to keep the momentum going for myself," he said.
"The buzz around the group is really good, it's all about building momentum again like all the other clubs are doing and just hoping we don't get washed out for the first four weeks of the season again.
"Our first XI is going to be pretty much the same which is exciting. Pre-season for me is about managing my fitness and getting through the season with no injuries which would be a big tick for me.
"I'd like to play a full season in the ones, not be in and outs and not miss any games which would be nice. As a team we want to go back-to-back so we'll look to put our best foot forward."
Sports reporter with The Standard
