The 2023 Hampden league season is one of the most even in recent memory, with multiple clubs still in the mix to play finals football and netball.
The Standard looks ahead to the final three home-and-away rounds, and how each team in the hunt can secure a top-five finish.
Only South Warrnambool has sealed its finals spot, with a win against North Warrnambool Eagles in round 16 enough to officially sew up the minor premiership for the Roosters. For six others, a top-five berth is still in play, as are their final landing spots.
How can Koroit play finals?
The reigning premier will go in favourites against Hamilton on Saturday, with a win sewing up the Saints' chance to fight for an eighth-straight flag. The Saints are two and a half games inside the top five, so if they can't get the job done in round 16 and Port Fairy beats Cobden, they'll need to win one of their final two games.
Fixture: Hamilton Kangaroos (round 16), Terang Mortlake (round 17), North Warrnambool Eagles (round 18).
How can North Warrnambool Eagles play finals?
Similar to the Saints, the Eagles can secure a finals appearance with a win on Saturday but it will be arguably more difficult against the ladder-leaders, South Warrnambool.
If they lose, the Eagles can't afford to drop their final two games, with one win all they need to return to a third-straight finals series.
Fixture: South Warrnambool (round 16), Warrnambool (round 17), Koroit (round 18).
How can Cobden play finals?
Saturday's game against Port Fairy looms as the crucial fixture in this year's finals hunt. A win would guarantee Cobden finals, though a loss would make the Bombers nervous.
They would need to make sure to win at least one of their final two games, and hope the Bloods and Seagulls don't win all three games.
Fixture: Port Fairy (round 16), South Warrnambool (round 17), Warrnambool (round 18).
How can Terang Mortlake play finals?
The Bloods need to arrest a recent form slump in order to wrap up a top-five spot. A win against Warrnambool would all but see the Bloods make a return to finals, but a win in either their two final games would also do the trick of keeping the Seagulls, who trail by six points, at bay.
Fixture: Warrnambool (round 16), Koroit (round 17), Hamilton Kangaroos (round 18).
How can Port Fairy play finals?
Last year's wooden spooner will play in a finals-like game against Cobden on Saturday, with a win a must to keep their finals hope alive.
If they can do that, their final two games against lower-ranked teams helps their chances. The Seagulls need to keep winning to pull off a top-five heist but they will also be hoping Cobden or Terang Mortlake slip up once or twice for an opportunity to present itself.
Fixture: Cobden (round 16), Portland (round 17), Camperdown (round 18).
How can Camperdown play finals?
Finals is a long shot for the Magpies, who would need to win all three of their final games by a margin that boosted their percentage substantially and pray Terang Mortlake and Port Fairy lose all of their own fixtures.
Fixture: Portland (round 16), Hamilton Kangaroos (round 17), Port Fairy (round 18).
Looking to 2024: Warrnambool, Hamilton Kangaroos, Portland.
How can Koroit play finals?
A Saints' win on Saturday against sixth-placed Hamilton would seal a finals berth for Kate Dobson and Kerri Jennings' squad. But if the Roos, who are desperate to stay in touch or re-enter the top five, win, the pressure ramps up and the Saints would need wins in one or both of their final two games depending on other results.
Fixture: Hamilton Kangaroos (round 16), Terang Mortlake (round 17), North Warrnambool Eagles (round 18).
How can North Warrnambool Eagles play finals?
The Eagles face a tough run home, with all their opponents current top-five teams. A win against reigning premiers South - along with a Hamilton loss - in round 16 would earn the Eagles an early finals berth.
If not, it would be a tense final two games against the Blues and Saints, with losses in all three potentially dropping the Eagles outside the five if Hamilton wins at least two of its final three games.
Fixture: South Warrnambool (round 16), Warrnambool (round 17), Koroit (round 18).
How can Warrnambool play finals?
Warrnambool must keep winning, and hope Hamilton slips up in the final three rounds, to play finals. It's a difficult run home for the Blues - the Bloods are a dangerous side with nothing to lose, while the Eagles and Bombers defeated the Blues earlier in the season.
The Blues almost need to replicate Hamilton's wins, to stay ahead of the ledger - anything less would see them fall out.
Fixture: Terang Mortlake (round 16), North Warrnambool Eagles (round 17), Cobden (round 18).
How can Hamilton Kangaroos play finals?
Despite dropping out of the top-five last round, the Roos remain right in the hunt for finals, sitting half a game behind the Blues. The Roos can re-enter the top-five even if they lose to top-three Koroit on Saturday but need two wins at a minimum and the Blues to drop games.
Fixture: Koroit (round 16), Camperdown (round 17), Terang Mortlake (round 18).
Looking to 2024: Terang Mortlake, Portland, Camperdown, Port Fairy.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
