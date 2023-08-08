Robust public debate on political topics won't be hampered by the new social media and news policy adopted by Warrnambool City Council.
The policy won unanimous support of councillors at Monday's meeting.
Cr Ben Blain said it clarified which information was classified as an operational matter and should be made public by the chief executive officer, and what was a political issue and should be addressed by the mayor.
"I also think it's really important that this policy doesn't limit the expression of councillors in the media or limit any political debate that does happen in the public sphere," he said.
"I think that is really important to be able to have robust debate and to actually participate in democracy."
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the document clarified that councillors, staff and other associates - such as contractors and volunteers - were to conduct themselves in a way that was acceptable and was consistent with legislation and standards.
"It means that at any given time that council and its representatives will aim to be accurate and professional in dealing with the media," she said.
The policy also sets standards for how councillors are to use their own private social media accounts.
"This policy does not intend to discourage nor unduly limit personal expression or online activities," it says.
"However, there is potential for damage to be caused- either directly or indirectly - to the council in certain circumstances via personal use of social media..."
The policy warns councillors and staff not to post comments or images that compromise their capacity to fulfil their duties in an impartial or unbiased manner.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
