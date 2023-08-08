It was a photo finish for budding photographers in Nullawarre who scoured school grounds in a bid to get the perfect shot.
About 40 students from the Nullawarre and District Primary School were armed with an iPad as part of their recent STEAM studies, an activity teacher Deanne Bourke said encouraged them to put their creativity in focus.
"The kids just ran with it," she said.
"We looked at photo composition. Within a week their eye had changed and they were looking at things completely differently.
"They were positioning things in different places rather than putting everything into the middle. Everything changed.
"They were sent out to take as many photos as they wanted but had to put forward their best three photos. We had a competition and had Sean from The Standard come out and judge it.
"Then we put them in an exhibition at the front of the school which has received so much positive feedback."
Grade three-four winner Zahlia Levings said her picture of a flower was inspired by a magazine cover she had seen, and that she'd concentrated on filling the frame and the rule in thirds.
Meanwhile, Penny Cornelisseu took the top prize in grades five and six, producing a highly accomplished study of a leaf in black and white.
