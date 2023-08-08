A strong contingent of Warrnambool's best cricketers have been named in the 2022-23 Western Waves region teams of the year, with more than a dozen male and female players from the area earning recognition.
The Western Waves region, which represents Hamilton, Horsham, Portland, Warrnambool, South West and Wimmera, selected its teams of the year after an unprecedented 2022-23 season which saw a large majority of the first half of the season washed away by rain.
Brierly-Christ Church star and two-time Warrnambool league best and fairest Mark Murphy was named captain of the men's team after a dominant 425-run and 19-wicket season for the Bulls, while Dennington's Stuart Brown was named wicket-keeper after snaring 27 catches.
Fellow Warrnambool cricketers Alastair Templeton (470 runs), Chris Bant (378 runs), Geoff Williams (380 runs, 13 wickets), Simon Richardson (30 wickets) and Xavier Beks (26 wickets) were also selected.
Warrnambool cricketers Mikaela Doran (287 runs), Shannon Johnson (245 runs), Jessica Quinlivan (133 runs, five catches, wicket keeper), Jasmine Bowater (151 runs, 11 wickets, Jessica Walsh (151 runs, 12 wickets) and Tara Elliott (eight wickets) have been named in the female team of the year after outstanding seasons.
Western Waves region president John Illett said it was particularly exciting to add a women's team of the year for the first time and hoped it would inspire the next generation.
"With the incredible explosion of female cricket across the nation, the Waves region has been at the forefront in having the sport accessible for women and girls for more than two decades which has seen many players go on to play at the various levels all the way to the Australian team with the success of Georgia Wareham in the current team," he said.
"The region continues to be a leader in regards to female cricket with the introduction of the first women's representative competition with the KFC Festival of Cricket being held in 2022/23 and the fourth edition of the largest junior girl's carnival in Victoria with the KFC Western Victoria Girls Shield carnival each January seeing up to 30 teams compete in three age groups."
Illett said the region was looking forward to the season ahead.
"Of course, the weather was not on our side last summer with rain flooding much of the region, but this summer appears to be back to normal and the players will have more opportunities to gain selection in the 2023/24 teams of the year," he said.
Men's team: Simon Close (Pigeon Ponds); Alastair Templeton (West Warrnambool); Brendan Huf (St Andrews); Chris Bant (Allansford-Panmure); Geoff Williams (Nestles); Carl Joyce (Grampians); Mark Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church, capt); Simon Richardson (Allansford-Panmure); Xavier Beks (Dennington); Matthew Belden (Portland Colts); Henry Bensch (College); Stuart Brown (Dennington, wk).
Women's team: Mikaela Doran (Warrnambool); Shannon Johnson (Warrnambool); Aisha Hendriks (Hamilton); Claire Widdicombe (Hamilton); Ella Jackson (Hamilton); Emile Tonissen (Hamilton); Grace Potter (Hamilton); Jessica Quinlivan (Warrnambool, wk); Jasmine Bowater (Warrnambool); Jessica Walsh (Warrnambool); Matilda Potter (Hamilton); Tara Elliott (Warrnambool).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.