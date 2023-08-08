Geoff Densley was one of my first coaches in the juniors at Merrivale. The late Jack Kelson Jnr was my first senior coach at Merrivale. Jack had the ability to relate to all the players. My first senior game was against Nirranda and that was an eye-opener for me as I was only 15 and they had some big, tough players but I was lucky Wally Lowe was a teammate of mine and he was there to help me.

