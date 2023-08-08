The Standard
South Warrnambool's Korey Fulton recalls career highlights and goal hauls

By Tim Auld
August 8 2023 - 12:30pm
South Warrnambool premiership player Korey Fulton enjoyed a successful playing career across three states before retiring at 45. Picture supplied
KOREY FULTON enjoyed a celebrated Hampden league, culminating in a 1996 senior premiership with South Warrnambool and 100-goal season in 1998. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.

