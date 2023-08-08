KOREY FULTON enjoyed a celebrated Hampden league, culminating in a 1996 senior premiership with South Warrnambool and 100-goal season in 1998. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.
Born: Warrnambool on March 2, 1977.
Wife: Brooke. Children: Imogen, Phoenix, Bogue, Kenya and Kaiser.
Parents: Kevin and Kerry. Sibling: Paige.
Education: Merrivale Primary School before going to Brauer College.
Sporting highlight: Playing for South Warrnambool when it defeated Terang to win the 1996 Hampden Football Netball League premiership.
Korey, we'll speak about your sporting highlight shortly and kicking 100 goals in one season in the HFNL but I was wondering where your footy career began?
We used to live a couple of kicks away from the Merrivale football ground so it was pretty obvious that I was going to play for Merrivale. I started out playing in the under 12s and worked my way through to make my senior debut when I was 15.
Geoff Densley was one of my first coaches in the juniors at Merrivale. The late Jack Kelson Jnr was my first senior coach at Merrivale. Jack had the ability to relate to all the players. My first senior game was against Nirranda and that was an eye-opener for me as I was only 15 and they had some big, tough players but I was lucky Wally Lowe was a teammate of mine and he was there to help me.
I had two seasons playing for Merrivale in 1992 and 1993 before going to South Warrnambool. I also mixed in 10 games with the Geelong Falcons in 1995.
What was it like playing with the Falcons back in that era?
Let's say it was a bit different. I was a plasterer who was an apprentice to John Livingstone. We used to do a lot of plastering work in Geelong and there was a group of us who would stay at Geelong's Carlton Hotel.
We would leave Warrnambool early on a Monday morning and work during the week and arrive back home late on a Friday. I kicked 27 goals in my time with the Falcons. Terry Bright was the Falcons coach.
Who coached South Warrnambool to the 1996 premiership?
Leigh McCluskey was the senior coach at the Roosters in 1996.
I would go as far as to say he was one of the best coaches that I've had in my career. He just kept things simple.
Leigh had the respect of all the players. I was fortunate to have kicked 60 goals for South when they won the flag in 1996.
Were you always going to play in the Hampden Football Netball League with South Warrnambool?
That's a good question. To be honest with you I had a few pre-season training runs with Warrnambool but things just didn't feel right at Warrnambool.
A few of my Merrivale mates were at South Warrnambool so I thought I would give it a go with the Roosters and I'm glad I did.
Korey, who were the best players that you played with at the Roosters?
There were two stand-out players for me. The first one was Ben Thomas while the other was Shorty Anderson. They were both extremely talented players.
The Roosters had a lot of other good players back in that era including Dags Bolden, Jason Porter and Gary Rowbottom but Anderson and Thomas were the best.
The HFNL was a tough competition back in your era. Can you remember your toughest opponent?
I'll never forget when we played Koroit. I was playing at full forward and Glen Keane was the full back for Koroit.
Glen came down and shook me by the hand and said welcome to the Hampden league and when he was shaking my hand he had his foot on the top of my foot. I knew then I was going to be in for a tough game and I was.
Glen was a very good and tough player for Koroit for years. I would have to rate him as my toughest opponent playing in the HFNL.
Let's talk about the grand final win by South Warrnambool in 1996. What are your memories?
It was a tough game. The grand final was played up at Mortlake. We were down at three-quarter-time by a few points but managed to kick six goals in the last quarter to win the game by 22 points. Terang had some great players including Mark "Tocka" O'Keeffe, Neil Grundy, Bernie Harris, Matthew Schrama and Sam Heffernan. We finished up winning a close encounter by 22 points.
Korey, the HFNL history books show you booted 60 goals in the Roosters' 1996 premiership year before going on to boot 82 goals in 1997 and 100 goals in 1998. Can your remember when you kicked your 100th goal in the 1998 season?
It was in the first semi-final against Camperdown at Cobden and I was lucky enough to boot five goals in the first quarter which got me to 100 goals for the year.
Korey, your decision back in 1999 to leave the Roosters and head up north surprised many local footy fans. What was the reason behind the shift up north?
Dad's mum Muriel Fulton had passed away in Warrnambool and I was very close to her and then mum's mother Moya Hill had moved up to Queensland. I thought I would make the move up north but before I went to Queensland I went down to Tasmania at the end of the 1998 season. Burnie was offering good money for me to play footy there but sadly there was no work and it was cold and miserable so I thought I would go up and play with Broadbeach.
How did you go in your first season with Broadbeach in 1999?
Strangely it was wet and cold up there during the footy season. We played some games in ankle-deep mud and I thought I was back in Warrnambool playing footy.
Personally I had a few good years with Broadbeach, kicking 50 goals one year, 70 in another year and 80 in another. But out of the blue South Fremantle got in contact with me and asked if I was interested in going over there to play.
Koroit's Joe McLaren was playing with South Fremantle at the time but I decided to stay at Broadbeach.
I was captain of the club in 2003, 2004 and 2005. The 2006 season was a good one personally for me as I kicked 110 goals.
I joined Labrador for the 2008 season but only played six games for them before transferring to Palm Beach. I kicked 60 goals in 10 games for them but we lost the grand final. I went back and played at Broadbeach for another few years before playing for Surfers Paradise. In 2015 I was a fly-in, fly-out player for Mitiamo.
What league does Mitiamo play in?
They play in the Loddon Valley league. I played 14 games for them and managed to kick 52 goals when I was 38-years-old. I would fly into Tullamarine from the Gold Coast on a Friday night and get into a hire car to be there for the game on Saturday and then fly back home on a Sunday.
Was that the end of your footy career than?
No. I went back and played footy for the Broadbeach Old Boys. We would play every second Sunday. I gave it away when I was 45. Now I just love watching my kids play sport.
