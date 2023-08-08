Western Region open coach Meagan Forth is excited to see what several of Hamdpen and Warrnambool and District league's most promising netballers can achieve at this year's state titles.
Youth headlines Western Region's 12-player strong open squad chosen ahead of the one-day tournament on October 8.
"It's majority a young playing group, very eager and keen," Forth said. "There is some real talented players there that I see so much potential in. I think this opportunity will be really great for them, to bring some of that experience back to their own clubs."
Forth said the selection of Old Collegians' A grade co-coach Jemmah Lambevski, Panmure A grade coach Bec Mitchell, 2019 Wilma Wallace medallist Anna Archie and Nirranda premiership defender Cloe Marr gave the squad much-needed on-court experience.
"That was what I was looking for, that mix of experience," Forth said. "And that doesn't necessarily mean that they've played a certain level, but that had that experience of coaching or different clubs and playing under different coaches.
"Cloe Marr is someone who is very experienced at rep level. Just trying to bring a nice balance between those more experienced players and those younger players."
Among the squad's teenage cohort is Warrnambool open goalie Meg Carlin, Port Fairy defender Tilly Balmer, exciting Old Collegians' prospect Lilly Sanderson and South Warrnambool division one talent Ruby Couch.
"Ruby's a very talented cricketer, and she can run all day," Forth said. "I'm really excited to see what she can do, we might play nine or 10 games in a day, so her fitness is a real asset."
The open squad will use the fortnight leading into the titles to prepare, as several player's club teams have the potential to play deep into finals.
"We try and make the training commitment quite compressed," Forth said. "For the two weeks prior to the tournament, we will probably squeeze in four or five sessions.
"We'll look to build those connections, have some set structures... and try and take the opportunity to settle into playing with each other."
Forth, who was pleased with player numbers at tryouts, is hoping to use this year's tournament to build on and raise awareness among the region's players for next year's titles, which moves to a March date.
"We're trying to develop the exposure and make sure everyone knows these opportunities are here within the region," she said.
The aim is to encourage players of all levels to strive to play representative netball.
"It really comes down to combinations and style of play," she said. "Tournament netball is very different to home-and-away netball.
"Some players have this pre-conceived idea that maybe they're not good enough, but I really want to open and broaden that thinking that anyone can have a crack and a good look at this tournament."
Western Region netball is on the lookout for sponsorship opportunities.
Meg Carlin (Warrnambool)
Jess Tobin (Port Fairy)
Lilly Sanderson (Old Collegians)
Jemmah Lambevski (Old Collegians)
Anna Archie (Timboon Demons)
Ruby Couch (South Warrnambool)
Bec Mitchell (Panmure)
Cloe Marr (Nirranda)
Hollie Castledine (Terang Mortlake)
Tilly Balmer (Port Fairy)
Rosie Pickles (Camperdown)
Keele Hillas (Nirranda)
Matilda Darcy, Nikki Clover, Jess Walsh, Eva Ryan, Alice Suhan, Kyla Groves, Scarlett O'Donnell, Kate Smith, Frankie Butters, Kimora Calloway, Paiyton Noonan, Ella Sevior. Emergencies: Ashlee Pavletich, Tanzania Carter, Emily Saffin.
Indi O'Connor, Piper Stephens, Olivia Lenehan, Shelby O'Sullivan, Ellie Christoforou, Holly Delaney, Indigo Sewell, Indiana Cameron, Hannah O'Keefe, Elsie Sinnott, Isobel McDowall, Maya Rhodes. Training partners: Rosie Bowman, Addison Conheady, Chloe Gleeson.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
