New works package signed off for $15.6m Port Campbell Town Centre Revitalisation Project

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 8 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:13am
Corangamite Shire Council coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels says residents can expect to see major developments along the foreshore and lower Lord Street by late August now the 2023 works package for the Port Campbell Town Centre Revitalisation Project has been signed.
A $15.6 million project to revitalise Port Campbell is gaining momentum now the 2023 works package has been signed.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

