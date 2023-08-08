A $15.6 million project to revitalise Port Campbell is gaining momentum now the 2023 works package has been signed.
The newest development between Corangamite Shire Council and contractor Civilnow would see works start in the first weeks of August as part of the Port Campbell Town Centre Revitalisation Project, focusing on the lower section of Lord Street - near the Norfolk Island Pines - and the foreshore.
Those works include setting up the construction sites, carrying out surveys, locating existing services, removing existing infrastructure and installing power and lighting.
A central pine determined to be in poor health is expected to be removed as part of extended decking works underneath the trees.
IN OTHER NEWS
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said residents should expect to see major developments along the foreshore and lower Lord Street by late August, but work on the main section of the street would not take place until winter next year.
"This is the culmination of years of planning, design and consultation - It's now time for the major physical works to begin," he said.
"There's a fair bit of prep work to be done beforehand, but residents will definitely see more of a Civilnow presence around town from August.
"We are very mindful of carrying out physical works between August and early December to minimise disruption during peak tourism season.
"The aim is to ensure that the town centre and foreshore better meet the needs of locals, especially in peak tourism times when visitor demand brings benefits for our local businesses and jobs.
"Obviously there is still work to do in obtaining materials and what-not when there are global supply issues and economic challenges, but we look forward to seeing the main package of works start."
Civilnow director Jason Rodger said he was thrilled to carry out works on the legacy project.
"Having worked with locals as part of the Twelve Apostles Trail project for the past two years we are really looking forward to building a town centre that the whole community can be proud of," he said.
To date, completed works include the installation of a new footpath between Lord, Morris, Tregea and Cairns streets, minor road works, landscaping, pedestrian safety improvements and parking upgrades.
The project has been funded jointly by council, the state government and federal government.
For further information, residents can visit the Port Campbell Town Centre Project website or call the shire council on 5593 7100.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.