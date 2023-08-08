A rise in the number of sick and injured animals is driving Wildlife Victoria to train up residents in Warrnambool.
The area is a hot-spot for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife.
WV chief executive officer Lisa Palma told The Standard an average of 2000 cases were recorded in the Warrnambool area each year.
"That's an average of just over six animals per day that need attending to by a trained wildlife rescuer," she said.
"The top two species we see in the Warrnambool area - 22 per cent of animals we're responding to - are koalas followed by wallabies, with the key reason being injury and displacement.
"But right across the state we're seeing a significant increase in sick, injured and orphaned wildlife to the tune of at least 15 per cent year-on-year.
"Overall, as a result of rising case volumes, we do need more volunteers to respond and what we're seeing across the state including Warrnambool is a significant and ongoing increase in demand due to habitat loss, climate change and urbanisation.
"What we're seeing at the state-wide level is an ongoing increase in case volume being called into WV in regional areas in contrast to metropolitan areas."
IN OTHER NEWS
It's a new direction for the organisation which has historically held basic training and rescue volunteer sessions in the metropolitan areas of Melbourne. The Warrnambool session is scheduled for the Lighthouse Theatre on August 26, from 10am - 4pm.
Residents are expected to learn how to assess, capture, contain and transport small animals including birds, possums, lizards, turtles, and echidnas.
They'll also perform pouch checks and learn how to stay safe during rescue and transport, but the training will not cover how to handle adult macropods, wombats, koalas, bats, snakes, raptors, or sea wildlife.
Any residents who are interested in registering for the training can visit the website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.