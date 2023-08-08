Jury retires to determine fate of man accused of sexually assaulting daughters

A Warrnambool jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting his two biological daughters.
The 49-year-old south-west man pleaded not guilty in Warrnambool County Court last week to alleged sexual offences against his daughters in the early 2000s.
He cannot be legally named because that would identify the complainants.
The prosecution alleges the girls were aged between four and 14 at the time of the offending, which was allegedly committed in family homes in the Corangamite and Colac district areas.
A crown prosecutor told jurors during closing addresses on Monday the accused man had an "improper sexual interest in his biological daughters... and a willingness to act on that sexual interest when the opportunity arose".
She said the man engaged in acts of sexual misconduct, including watching pornography in his daughters' presence, sexually assaulting them and deliberately watching them naked in circumstances where he was exploiting his position of trust as a father.
The prosecutor said the alleged offending usually took place when the complainant's mother was not home or asleep.
A barrister for the accused man told jurors there were "plenty" of inconsistencies in the complainants' evidence.
"There comes a point where the inconsistencies come too stark, too significant, too telling to be dismissed as mere oversights or misunderstandings, and we have reached that point," he said.
"If you do find these matters are inconsistent with each other, you can use this in assessing the credibility and reliability of these two witnesses.
"You may find... the evidence of the witnesses is less likely to be truthful or accurate."
The two complainants were called among a number of witnesses to give evidence during the week-long trial.
During the accused man's police interview, which was played to the court, he said the allegations were "a crock of sh**".
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
