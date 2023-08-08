The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool jury retires to consider verdict in trial of south-west man

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jury retires to determine fate of man accused of sexually assaulting daughters
Jury retires to determine fate of man accused of sexually assaulting daughters

A Warrnambool jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting his two biological daughters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.