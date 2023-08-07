Umpire cops heavy suspension for unbecoming conduct towards player

An umpire has been slapped with a heavy suspension for an on-field verbal altercation with a Hampden league player.
Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association member Paul Schurring was banned for four rounds after he was found guilty of unbecoming conduct - using abusive, threatening or obscene language - by the Western District Independent Tribunal on Monday night, following an investigation.
The incident occurred during the round 11 Hampden league clash between Cobden and Hamilton Kangaroos on June 24 and involved umpire Schurring and Bombers captain Paul Pekin.
The remarks were made after a Kangaroos player was awarded a free-kick for an illegal tackle but left the field for the blood rule. Pekin was not the tackler but came in to man the mark.
Pekin said he told the player to "get up" before seeing he was bleeding.
After the player was told to leave the field, he alleged that Schurring made a negative comment about his playing ability, swore at him and then said if Cobden legend Hugh Worrall was playing he would "show me (Pekin) how to play the game properly".
Cobden co-coach Brody Mahoney testified as a witness, saying he heard the swearing and a reference to Worrall.
Steve Blacker, who was also umpiring the game, said he was unable to hear the interaction due to being at the other end of the ground but was informed by Pekin of the incident not long afterwards.
Schurring, who has umpired 150-plus games, recalled telling Pekin to "wear the jumper with a bit of pride" like Worrall after Pekin had been "assisting with the umpiring".
He was adamant he had not sworn, saying he was "never brought up in that manner" and doesn't use the word in question.
The four round suspension includes all grades of football, with the panel conceding the penalty was a "hard one to work out" because of its unusual nature.
