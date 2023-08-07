The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Warrnambool football umpire Paul Schurring banned for four rounds

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 8 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Umpire cops heavy suspension for unbecoming conduct towards player
Umpire cops heavy suspension for unbecoming conduct towards player

An umpire has been slapped with a heavy suspension for an on-field verbal altercation with a Hampden league player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.