UPDATE, 4.55pm:
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics are treating one person on the scene of a crash in Codrington.
The incident took place at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Moutrays Road about 3.55pm.
EARLIER:
Emergency services are working to free a person from a crashed motor vehicle in Codrington.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said the incident was reported at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Moutrays Road about 3.55pm.
"We've now got three CFA units on scene," she said.
"One person is still in the vehicle that the State Emergency Services is working to extricate.
"Victoria Police are now on the scene."
An SES spokesman said the Heywood and Port Fairy units were en route.
"They have been called to the scene of a possible entrapment of a person involved in a motor vehicle accident," the spokesman said.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident at 3.55pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
