The Standard
Home/Emergency
Updated

A car has crashed on the Princes Highway in Codrington

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:33pm, first published August 7 2023 - 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Vic Emergency map of Victoria showing information about a crash in Codrington on Monday, August 7.
A Vic Emergency map of Victoria showing information about a crash in Codrington on Monday, August 7.

The cause of a crash in Codrington on Monday afternoon appears to be a medical episode, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

More from Emergency
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.