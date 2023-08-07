A volunteer who helped turn a vacant 137-year-old building into a thriving tourist stopover says the future of the site is strong.
It was by taking a stand during a lively progress meeting about a decade ago that volunteer John Hulm transformed the Camperdown Courthouse into a tourist information and arts centre.
"I've never stood up publicly before, but I was at an Advance Camperdown meeting and there was all this chatter about what needed to be done," he said.
"When everything died down, I stood up and said I'd really like to see a tourist information centre in Camperdown - you have the ideal venue for it, the courthouse up the road is vacant, it's on the main street and it's opposite the most famous, iconic, purpose-build, free-standing clock tower in Australia.
"A lot of tourists come through from Port Campbell to Ballarat on a day trip, I said 'Let's trip a few up'. They took it on, one thing led to another and now here we are."
Mr Hulm was thrilled the age-old courthouse was secured as a tourist information centre for the next five years after Corangamite Shire councillors voted to renew The Court House Camperdown Incorporated's lease of the premises at its July meeting.
It was a win for the team of 35 who welcomed 18,000 visitors in the past financial year.
CHCI president Alison Byrne said the renewal was a win for the community.
"It's a real credit to the volunteers," she said.
"It costs about $10,000 to keep the doors open every year. We do need to be self-sustainable, we've brought the retail in which is working quite successfully.
"We're excited about where it's going, we've had so many positive comments and feedback from people who didn't expect the courthouse to be like what it is.
"Our art exhibition is booked out until 24 for local artists, so that's fantastic. It's for the community, by the community."
Community focus was what motivated two-year volunteer Margaret Shearn.
"I come in every Monday," she said.
"I really enjoy it, I live on the farm and it's nice to get away for the day. I enjoy the atmosphere and wanted to do something useful for the community."
Ms Shearn is often joined on a Monday by fellow volunteer Lidia Green.
"It's great," she said.
"I just thought it would be interesting to join, because retail is my strength. I'm trying to help them with their square system and make it streamlined for people to use."
