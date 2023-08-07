The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Volunteers keep Camperdown Courthouse tourist information centre thriving

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 22 2023 - 5:43pm, first published August 7 2023 - 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown courthouse volunteers Margaret Shearn and John Hulm with president Alison Byrne and volunteer Lydia Green. Picture by Sean McKenna
Camperdown courthouse volunteers Margaret Shearn and John Hulm with president Alison Byrne and volunteer Lydia Green. Picture by Sean McKenna

A volunteer who helped turn a vacant 137-year-old building into a thriving tourist stopover says the future of the site is strong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.