When Warrnambool's Darrell Hose suffered a stroke at just 49, it changed his life.
He had to close his electrical business, sell his house and move back in with his parents but he knows he is one of the lucky ones.
Mr Hose was up a ladder during a working bee at Premier Speedway when, without warning, he was hit with a pain in his left eye that he described as like being "hit with a bucket full of broken glass".
He is sharing his story during National Stroke Week to raise awareness of the medical condition.
After hopping off the ladder that day on October 27, 2017, Mr Hose thought a cool drink might help - and it did briefly.
But when he tried to go back up the ladder he was a "bit wobbly".
"All I could think was: 'that's just weird. What's going on?'," he said.
Still not feeling well, he decided he was well enough to drive home but those he was working with were concerned enough to alert his housemate.
By the time he arrived home, Mr Hose had started to slur his words when he spoke and when he hopped out of the car he was staggering.
He went inside, changed his clothes and then got his mate to drive him the short distance to the hospital.
"I got in trouble for that because I should have called an ambulance," Mr Hose said.
When he arrived, medical staff gave him a tablet but he struggled to swallow it.
"The water went straight into my lungs. I coughed and spluttered and spewed. That's when I realised I'd lost my ability to swallow," he said.
"It did frighten me for a while. You've seen pictures of other people having strokes.
"Especially when you had double vision, and you were slurring and you couldn't eat and then you were struggling to talk properly and walk.
"You're thinking 'strewth, where am I going to end up?'"
Mr Hose had suffered a left-hand side brain stem stroke - something he said he had been told has a one in four chance of survival,
"I am very lucky. I'm still here," he said.
Mr Hose said the smoking he took up about 30 years before as an 18-year-old "definitely" played a role in his stroke.
The half a cigarette he had on his drive home from the speedway was his last.
"I haven't had one since," he said.
During the weeks he spent in hospital, Mr Hose had to learn how to walk again and get his balance back.
His speech returned about a week later.
It was his craving for coffee that helped him get back his ability to swallow sooner. When he was told he couldn't have a cuppa, he "practised and practised".
"I worked on it all night and I got it back and then I could have a thickened coffee. It was good," he said.
While some days Mr Hose is almost well enough to forget he's had a stroke, they are all too often followed by those that remind him that he has.
He may look OK on the outside, he said, but what people didn't see was the fatigue.
"You can go to bed feeling as good as gold and you wake up the next morning and you're crook as a dog," he said.
"If I get tired I start slurring and staggering a bit.
"It is pretty hard to hold a job down because you don't know how you're going to feel from one day to the other when you get up.
"It definitely changed my life. I had to shut my business down and I lost my house because I couldn't afford the repayments on it."
Mr Hose said had to give up his volunteer work at the speedway and SES but now six years after his stroke he is stepping up to take on the role of chair of the Wunta committee in a bid to revive the festival.
Mr Hose said he was very grateful to medical staff at the hospital.
"They're phenomenal," he said.
"Every day that I get up and read the 'hatch, match and dispatch' in the paper and I'm not in it, I'm thankful.
"I shouldn't have been here."
Stroke is one of Australia's biggest killers affecting 27,000 each year - that's one every 19 minutes.
Stroke Foundation chief executive officer Dr Lisa Murphy said the rate of stroke in young Australian adults aged 18 to 65 was rising.
Among the things you can do to reduce your risk of stroke was exercising regularly, eating healthily, not smoking and visiting your GP for regular health checks for risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.
"The good news is that stroke can be treated, and people can recover well but only if more people can recognise the F.A.S.T. message. Calling an ambulance at the first sign of stroke saves and reduces life-long disability," she said.
Think F.A.S.T and ask these questions if you suspect a stroke:
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.