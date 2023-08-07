The crowd tonight lifts you up and there's nothing like it. So hopefully in two weeks we can get a bigger crowd. I'm really looking forward to it.- Amy Wormald
Warrnambool Mermaids veteran Amy Wormald is calling on the community to rally behind her side when it hosts the Big V grand final in just under two weeks time.
The Mermaids, fresh from Saturday's semi-final win at home against Bellarine Storm, will host either the Storm or Western Port in a bid to win back-to-back titles.
Wormald, who dominated with 20 points, 18 rebounds and four assists on Saturday, wants to see a big turnout of home supporters for the decider.
"The crowd tonight lifts you up and there's nothing like it," she told The Standard after Saturday's win.
"So hopefully in two weeks we can get a bigger crowd. I'm really looking forward to it, happy for the week off."
Remarkably, Wormald produced her best-on-court performance against the Storm after missing training with sickness just two days earlier, with coach Lee Primmer describing her as a "tough nut".
"I'm actually not too bad, I feel best when running so I guess that helped," Wormald said.
"But yeah I missed training on Thursday I was really crook. I'll see how I pull up tomorrow (Sunday) but thankfully I could pull something out."
The Mermaids trailed the Storm by seven points at the start of the last quarter before a blistering final term saw them triumph by four points in front of rapturous crowd.
Wormald said her side had faith it could get the job done despite the significant deficit.
"That's the good thing about our group, we've got full belief across the whole 15 squad members," she said.
"We know we've been in this position before.
"We've got some experience, we've got some really young people that help lift us up as a team but all-in-all we all believe and we know we can win it."
The star Mermaid praised the performances of teammates Louise Brown (seven points, two rebounds, four assists), Dakota Crichton (17 points, 11 rebounds, one assist) and Cigu Lual (five points, one rebound).
"Louise, she always comes on and just steadies everything, she's got just such a smart head," she said.
"Dakota was really good. Her speed up the floor, finishes at the rim, she was amazing. Her physicality is unmatched as well, no one can really stop her.
Then you've got players like Cigi, she was great.
"Her finishes at the basket, her attacking at the basket, looking to score, she was really good.
"All-in-all a team effort across the board."
