Warrnambool Mermaid Amy Wormald wants big fan turn out for decider

By Matt Hughes
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
The crowd tonight lifts you up and there's nothing like it. So hopefully in two weeks we can get a bigger crowd. I'm really looking forward to it.

- Amy Wormald
Amy Wormald starred for the Warrnambool Mermaids on Saturday night. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool Mermaids veteran Amy Wormald is calling on the community to rally behind her side when it hosts the Big V grand final in just under two weeks time.

