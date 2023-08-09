Mum 'bitterly disappointed' in son who stole her car in middle of the night

The mother of a man who stole her Toyota Corolla in the middle of the night says she's not scared of her son but "bitterly disappointed" in him.
Daniel Byrne, 33, of Warrnambool, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, August 7, to theft and was jailed for one month.
The court heard he attended his mother's home between 9pm on July 19 and 6am on July 20 and stole her car keys from a coffee table, and then her car - a 2016 Toyota Corolla.
The victim woke the next day to discover her vehicle was missing and contacted police.
The car was found later that day parked 50 metres from Byrne's address.
The victim told police she wasn't in fear of her son but "bitterly disappointed".
Byrne had not long been released from jail and the offending breached a community correction order, the court heard on Monday.
His lawyer Ian Pugh said Byrne suffered a traumatic brain injury relating to the use of the drug GHB.
But Mr Pugh said despite relapsing into drug use, his client was working hard to stay out of trouble.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge cancelled Byrne's correction order, stating he had done "absolute diddly-squat".
He said the order included 100 hours of unpaid community work, none of which the offender had completed.
He cancelled the order and re-sentenced the man to another one month in jail, to be served concurrently with the first sentence.
Byrne's driver's licence was also cancelled.
