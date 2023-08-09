The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool man stole car from mum in middle of the night

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 10 2023 - 7:47am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mum 'bitterly disappointed' in son who stole her car in middle of the night
Mum 'bitterly disappointed' in son who stole her car in middle of the night

The mother of a man who stole her Toyota Corolla in the middle of the night says she's not scared of her son but "bitterly disappointed" in him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.