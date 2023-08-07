The Standard
Warrnambool and District league confirms 2023 finals series venues

Nick Creely
Nick Creely
Updated August 8 2023 - 10:47am, first published 9:00am
Reid Oval in Warrnambool is locked in to host the preliminary and grand finals again this season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Reid Oval in Warrnambool is locked in to host the preliminary and grand finals again this season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The Warrnambool and District Football and Netball League has confirmed its venues for the 2023 finals series which will culminate with Warrnambool's Reid Oval hosting the grand finals on Saturday, September 9.

