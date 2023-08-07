The Warrnambool and District Football and Netball League has confirmed its venues for the 2023 finals series which will culminate with Warrnambool's Reid Oval hosting the grand finals on Saturday, September 9.
The finals series will begin on Saturday, August 19 with D.C Farran Oval in Mortlake to host the qualifying final, with Davidson Oval in Warrnambool to then host the elimination final on Sunday, August 20.
Week two will see the second semi-final on Saturday, August 26 played at Mack Oval in Warrnambool with the first semi-final on Sunday, August 27 at Allansford Recreation Reserve.
Saturday, September 2 will see the preliminary final played at Reid Oval in Warrnambool with the venue to then host the grand final a week later.
WDFNL president Kylie Murphy said it had been a terrific season and was pleased to have the venues locked away.
"It's fantastic to get to the end of the home-and-away season and I know everyone's really looking forward to the finals, it should be good," she told The Standard.
"With the ladders being so close this year we had to wait until the final round to make a decision on the venues and where some games would be situated which is a terrific position to be in from a competition perspective."
In the senior competitions, Nirranda is aiming to go back-to-back in both senior football and A grade netball in what looms as an intriguing finals series.
