Accused burglar now charged with 'really serious and persistent' violence

Man accused of burglary at Terang Racecourse now in custody

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 9 2023 - 10:45am, first published 7:00am
A man accused of horrific family violence while on bail for a burglary at the Terang Racecourse has been remanded in custody.

