Accused burglar now charged with 'really serious and persistent' violence

A man accused of horrific family violence while on bail for a burglary at the Terang Racecourse has been remanded in custody.
The 42-year-old man was refused bail in Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 7.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man was accused of "really serious and persistent" violence perpetrated against the complainant.
The man, who cannot legally be named because that could identify the complainant, was arrested on July 17, charged with an alleged burglary where a Holden utility was stolen from the Terang Racecourse, and released on bail.
Then on Saturday, August 5, police attended the man's family home after he had reported his partner, the complainant, missing.
Upon their arrival Warrnambool police family violence detectives found the man and the complainant weren't home and their young children were inside unaccompanied for.
A 15-year-old girl told police the man and woman had been arguing and she felt stressed and worried.
The man and woman returned home and the complainant divulged months of alleged family violence perpetrated against her.
The man is accused of repeatedly assaulting the woman and strangling her until she thought she was going to die.
The court heard he had a violent criminal history including being previously convicted of assaults and aggravated burglaries.
In a self-represented bail application, the man denied the alleged offending against his partner.
He was remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.