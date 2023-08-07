'It's quite clear now': Loan policy closes the gap

Warrnambool City councillors will still have the final say on whether it goes loan guarantor for community projects despite a new policy, a meeting was told on Monday.
Moves by the city's golf club to get the council to go guarantor for a loan so it could finish its new $7.5 million project exposed a gap in the council's policy.
Councillors unanimously voted at Monday's public council meeting to adopt its new loan policy.
Cr Max Taylor said the policy clarified rules which the council would apply when considering whether it should act as bank guarantor for loans taken out by community organisations.
Under the new policy, Cr Taylor said the amount guaranteed by the council should not exceed $1 million, should not exceed 50 per cent of the total project costs and the maximum period of the loan should be no more than 10 years.
Cr Ben Blain said that even though there was a $1 million limit, it wouldn't limit the council's ability if there was deemed to be a project that comes up for guarantee that will have a huge net community benefit.
Cr Blain said there would be independent analysis by a review committee for anything over $500,000 before it gets to council to make sure there was fair and independent assessment of every application. "At the end of the day, it will be council's decision on whether or not to enter into any guarantees into the future," he said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said it was it was a "good step forward" in council being more consistent.
"Purely by a recent request it did alert us to having a gap in our policy. I think this really cleans that up...," she said. "Of course council wants to support community groups where it can, but it also has to be mindful of risk exposure."
In June, the golf club was forced to "park" plans to get the council to go guarantor for a loan.
And while in June the golf club said it would will still need to take out a loan to cover the cost of the project, exceeding its private fundraising targets meant it wouldn't need as much as first thought.
Cr Vicki Jellie said it was important that the policy was put forward because it gives all parties clear guidelines. "We didn't have that previously," she said.
"It indicates that the guarantee is required to be in place prior to any contract is entered into for the construction project, and all other possible sources of funding for the project have been exhausted," she said.
"So that's quite clear now so when any community group apply, they are well aware of what they need to have done prior."
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the adoption of the policy was a safeguard for council and the community.
He said that while council would consider being a guarantor for issues that it regards as being important enough, it has to be shown that council does its due diligence.
Cr Ziegeler said the proper research had to be done beforehand to make sure that all of the aspects of the decision to guarantee a loan were gone into for the safety of the community and to make sure all of the aspects of the loan were above board.
He said it would also make sure all other attempts are being made by the people making the application were being looked at properly.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said there was no denying that the council had identified a gap and there had been no policy. "It is our responsibility to consider the financial sustainability of council," she said.
